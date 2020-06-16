Senix Offers Custom Object Detection Systems

Senix ToughSonic® Ultrasonic Sensors, perhaps the most versatile and flexible sensors available today, can be used in a wide variety of Object Detection applications. Senix has a wide variety of Object Detection Systems that can be customized for your specific needs.

Businesses around the globe are seeking solutions for modern social distancing requirements, for example. Perhaps you need a beacon to know if a vehicle has pulled up to the loading dock, or a method of knowing whether a buffer space has been breached, or an alarm to sound if a pallet or obstacle is left in a controlled area

Senix has the solutions that you are looking for. Our state-of-the-art non-contact ultrasonic sensors can detect most materials: hard or soft, any color or transparency, flat or curved. Unlike traditional proximity sensors, Senix ultrasonic sensors operate over longer distances, and can be set up to limit object detection within a user-specified distance band (“window”).

Furthermore…

Senix Object Detection Systems can incorporate multiple sensors, and Senix sensors easily connect with common automation equipment and can control relays, alarms, displays, motor controllers, etc.

Applications range from simple ON/OFF switches to relay connections, PLC inputs and multi-sensor detection networks. They are cost effective, with many user-adjustable features built into the sensor’s software – power that you can unlock with our SenixVIEW PC software.

People Detection: Kiosks & Displays, Social Distance Monitoring

Web Break: Printing & Converting, Automated Packaging

Discriminating: Material Handling

Counting & Controlling: Material Handling

Warnings: Transportation, Industry

Avoidance: Robotics, Transportation

Source: https://senix.com/