Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions

The ReactoMate DATUM from Asynt is a high quality, dual-rod stainless steel and aluminium support system built to ensure the stability and safety of your lab reactor. Sturdy, yet compact, the ReactoMate DATUM support system can accommodate a wide range of reaction vessels from 100 mL up to 5000 mL.

ReactoMate DATUM support system being demonstrated.

Related Stories

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the ReactoMate DATUM support system incorporates a suite of innovative features.

Changing a vessel supported by the ReactoMate DATUM is as simple as “Clip & Click”. The novel neck clamp allows fast changeover between reactor vessel sizes thereby enabling simple reaction scale-up, whilst the ingenious mounting mechanism ensures excellent stability and alignment every time.

The Reactomate DATUM support system is fully compatible with all leading brands of overhead stirrers and circulator heating/cooling systems. Designed by chemists for chemists, low-friction polymer bearings line both the overhead stirrer alignment chuck and the neck support to ensure smooth and easy operation.

Ideally suited for use within a benchtop fume hood, adjustable feet allow you to level the ReactoMate DATUM support system ensuring stability and security while you work. Each DATUM system is also supplied with a moulded drip tray that fits perfectly within the base of the support, for safely catching any drips and spills from the reaction vessel during draining.

With a wide range of accessories and upgrades available, including drain manifolds and automation packages, the ReactoMate DATUM support system really is the perfect all-rounder for laboratory scale reactions.

To watch a video introduction to the ReactoMate DATUM please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StJt4fzIl8I. For further information on the ReactoMate DATUM support system please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/reactomate-datum/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected].

Source: https://www.asynt.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asynt. (2020, June 17). User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions. AZoM. Retrieved on June 17, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53785.

  • MLA

    Asynt. "User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions". AZoM. 17 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53785>.

  • Chicago

    Asynt. "User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53785. (accessed June 17, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Asynt. 2020. User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions. AZoM, viewed 17 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53785.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »