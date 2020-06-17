User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions

The ReactoMate DATUM from Asynt is a high quality, dual-rod stainless steel and aluminium support system built to ensure the stability and safety of your lab reactor. Sturdy, yet compact, the ReactoMate DATUM support system can accommodate a wide range of reaction vessels from 100 mL up to 5000 mL.

ReactoMate DATUM support system being demonstrated.

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the ReactoMate DATUM support system incorporates a suite of innovative features.



Changing a vessel supported by the ReactoMate DATUM is as simple as “Clip & Click”. The novel neck clamp allows fast changeover between reactor vessel sizes thereby enabling simple reaction scale-up, whilst the ingenious mounting mechanism ensures excellent stability and alignment every time.



The Reactomate DATUM support system is fully compatible with all leading brands of overhead stirrers and circulator heating/cooling systems. Designed by chemists for chemists, low-friction polymer bearings line both the overhead stirrer alignment chuck and the neck support to ensure smooth and easy operation.



Ideally suited for use within a benchtop fume hood, adjustable feet allow you to level the ReactoMate DATUM support system ensuring stability and security while you work. Each DATUM system is also supplied with a moulded drip tray that fits perfectly within the base of the support, for safely catching any drips and spills from the reaction vessel during draining.



With a wide range of accessories and upgrades available, including drain manifolds and automation packages, the ReactoMate DATUM support system really is the perfect all-rounder for laboratory scale reactions.



To watch a video introduction to the ReactoMate DATUM please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StJt4fzIl8I. For further information on the ReactoMate DATUM support system please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/reactomate-datum/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / [email protected].

Source: https://www.asynt.com/