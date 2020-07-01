The First Variable Speed Rotor Mill Which Can Be Used as Centrifugal as Well as Cutting Mill!

The Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line – ideal for continuous and batchwise pre- and fine grinding

The Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line is ideal for soft, medium-hard, brittle, hard-brittle, fibrous, temperature-sensitive materials and all this with an extremely fast sample throughput.

Overview of the Main Features

Two mills in one instrument and the only Variable Speed Rotor Mill, which is suitable for cutting

Easier operation due to Intelligence-Safety-Control – the mill only starts once everything is correct

Parts in contact with the sample can be easily removed without tools, dishwasher safe, sterilizable

The Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line offers impact, shearing and cutting comminution in one instrument - with higher performance, better cooling and significantly quieter than comparable instruments.

With powerful 22,000 rpm of the impact rotor, as a centrifugal mill, it ensures a fast sample throughput of 15 l/h and more, which can be further increased by the use of the FRITSCH Cyclone separators. It is ideal for soft to medium-hard, brittle, fibrous and temperature-sensitive samples. Samples which are difficult to grind or extremely temperature-sensitive samples can be embrittled with the addition of liquid nitrogen and subsequently comminuted.

The Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 premium line in use as Cutting Mill

Unique dual use: By using a cutting rotor, the Variable Speed Rotor Mill becomes a Cutting Mill - ideal for efficient pre- and fine comminution of soft to hard-tough, fibrous materials and plastics. And in contrast to conventional Cutting Mills, the entire grinding chamber and all grinding parts can be removed without tools, cleaned in the dishwasher and are autoclavable for sterile comminution.

