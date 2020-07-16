Senix ToughSonic Sensors..

Offer cost-effective, continuous, non-contact tank level measurement and control for small and large tanks. They easily install at the top of the tank, are not immersed in the liquid, and can measure both benign and chemical liquids either indoors or outdoors.

But That's Not All...

Free SenixVIEW software has over 60 parameters that can be changed...

Built in Switches can control liquid levels, alarms and more

Control the liquid level in a tank by setting the switch to turn a pump or valve ON or OFF at specific levels

Set an alarm output for high level, low level or both

Set switches to NPN type (sinking) or PNP type (sourcing) for universal compatibility

Organize functions and responses using delays, initial power-up states, hysteresis and window modes, and loss of target states with an associated time delay

Filtering & Processing Options allow filters to ignore turbulence, stirrers, waves, or other unwanted objects that would otherwise interfere with measurements.

Output data can be smoothed by using the averaging filters to average a series of measurements or limit the rate at which the outputs change

Selectable Measurement Rates

SenixVIEW software easily allows for set up duplication of other sensors without re-calibration

AirWire LoRa wireless option sends tank levels to a LAN or the Cloud, and can be monitored with Senix Cloud-based software

These are just a sample of the many features available in the powerful and versatile SenixVIEW software.

Source: https://senix.com/