OHAUS Introduces the Latest Addition to its Frontier 5000 Centrifuge Series

Introducing the FC5916

Once again, OHAUS brings the modern laboratories versatile, durable, and precise equipment they can rely on again and again for all research, industrial, and clinical needs. The FC5916 is designed to handle multiple tasks, with a range of performance options, improved safety features, and customizable functionality – including 4 x 750 ml swing out and 4 x 500 ml fixed angle rotor capacity. Compatible with up to 14 optional rotors and 75 accessories, the new Frontier 5000 models are also available in non-refrigerated (FC5916) and refrigerated (FC5916R) variations. High-speed centrifuges capable of over 10,000 rpm from tubes as small as 0.2 mL to as large as 85 mL, the FC5916 is made to handle your lab’s specific needs, no matter what.

Maximum Flexibility

The FC5916 Series represents one of our most versatile Multi-Pro Centrifuges, capable of high-speed performance at maximum volume with completely customizable accessories and settings. It can handle anything from microtubes to round bottom tubes to microtiter plates—additional rotors can even handle blood collection tubes and standard conical tubes. The refrigerated FC5916R offers a temperature variable range of -20 degrees (Celsius) to 40 degrees (Celsius).

Intelligent, Intuitive, Irreplaceable

Precise and powerful don’t also have to mean inaccessible. The FC5916 is less of a piece of lab equipment and more of a lab partner. Designed for simple one-hand operation that can be managed even with gloves, these centrifuges feature large backlit LCD displays, programmable storage able to hold up to 99 different testing parameters, and automatic rotor identification. Each user-friendly feature works in unison to enhance workflow and guarantee precise calculations each and every time.

Reliably Safe

From its thread-free induction drive to its chemical and corrosion-resistant stainless steel housing, the Frontier 5000 line is engineered for minimal wear and tear, consistent results, and impeccable lab safety. Unique airflow systems keep samples cool in non-refrigerated models, while an innovative pre-cooling program allows refrigerated samples to reach desired temperatures quickly. Self-diagnostic programs are alerted to errors or abnormalities before they become safety issues or impact workflow, and our motorized lid-locking system and sealed, bio-containment rotors safeguard against accidental injuries and harmful aerosols.

Source: https://asiapacific.ohaus.com/en-ap/