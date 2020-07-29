Posted in | Business | Control Systems

Verotec Helps Keep Nuclear Power Station Running Safely

Heysham Nuclear Power station runs four AGR reactors on its site in the North West of the UK. Verotec was approached by Beran Instruments, a certified F4N (Fit for Nuclear) company, to provide custom 19” subracks to house upgraded power supplies on the site. Verotec was selected as the hardware supplier because of its extensive standard product portfolio and its in-house design and manufacturing capability.

The Verotec KM6-II subrack system was selected as the standard product platform because of its field-proven installed base, its strong and rugged design, its extensive range of standard sizes and its wide choice of accessories. The custom system consists of matched pairs of special 4U/84HP/360mm deep KM6-II subracks with vented EMC covers and custom machined rear panels. The complete system comprises various widths of plug-in units to house the modules with machined and digitally printed front panels. One of the two subracks is fitted with a custom metal backing plate to support H15 DIN connectors; both versions are fully EMC screened, and are fitted with a special interlock bar to the front of the subracks to prevent unauthorised removal of the plug-in modules.

Source: https://www.verotec.co.uk/

