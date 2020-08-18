High-Tech Particle Sizing: Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size

Particle sizing in 3 single steps

Whether in the field of production and quality control, research, development or the analytical laboratory, particle measurement is essential in many areas. This requires reproducible results, as with the FRITSCH Particle Sizers. But the choice is not always easy and must be specially adapted to the application. You can distinguish between different measuring principals. On the one hand for example the Static Light Scattering, ideal for particle sizing from 0.01 to 3800 µm. On the other hand for example Dynamic Image Analysis, for analysis of particle shape and size in an extra wide measuring range of 20 µm – 20 mm.

Static Light Scattering

NEW: Laser Particle Sizers ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT – 2 models with different measuring ranges and a measuring time of usually less than 1 minute

NEW: Laser Particle Sizers ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT – 2 models with different measuring ranges and a measuring time of usually less than 1 minute

With the completely revised ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT you choose according to your requirements: The ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Micro with a measuring range of 0.5 – 1500 μm for all typical measurement tasks or the high-end instrument ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Nano with an extra wide measuring range of 0.01 – 3800 μm for maximum precision and sensitivity for smallest particles with an additional detector system.

Two models for especially efficient particle size analysis – in production and quality control as well as in research and development or for controlling manufacturing processes.

Get all the decisive advantages with the model that meets your requirements: especially easy operation and cleaning, short analysis times, reliably reproducible results and the recording of additional parameters such as temperature and pH value during wet dispersion. State-of-the-art technology at an unbeatable price. Cleverly made!

Perfect Wet Dispersion

A particle size analyzer can only be as good as its dispersion capabilities. Due to the ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT’s cleverly reduced design and robust engineering, the dispersion unit is particularly durable and practically maintenance-free. The complete absence of valves and movable seals in the sample circuit ensures that there are no dead spaces for sample material to settle. The powerful, adjustable-speed centrifugal pump distributes the sample uniformly in the entire circuit for stable measurements.

To measure samples tending to agglomerate, simply add the optionally available high-performance ultrasonic box to the sample circuit.

Dynamic Image Analysis

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for dry measurement of powders and bulk solids as well as for wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for dry measurement of powders and bulk solids as well as for wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for all applications that require accurate and reproducible measuring results for both particle shape and size of powders and bulk solids as well as of suspensions and emulsions.

The optical process of Dynamic Image Analysis provides results for a wide measuring range, delivers multiple shape parameters and evaluation possibilities for particle size. The measuring time depending on the sample quantity, is under 5 minutes. And the result is available immediately.

Easy Wet Measurement of Suspensions and Emulsions

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is in combination with the corresponding wet dispersion unit ideal for measurement of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions. Wet dispersion is particularly suitable for fine particles, poorly flowing, fine-agglomerating or sticky materials, which do not react in water or other liquids.

Efficient Dry Measurement of Powders and Bulk Solids

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for fast analysis of particle size and shape of dry, free-flowing materials. Via the optical analysis of the particle shape and particle size, you can identify damaged particles, contaminates, agglomerates or oversized and undersized particles accurately and fast and view them completely uncomplicated in single images.

Test the FRITSCH Particle Sizers!

Send us your sample for an individual sample measurement – we will send you a detailed analysis protocol. Compare for yourself!

Up-dated information on FRITSCH high-tech particle technology – from Dynamic Image Analysis to Static Light Scattering at www.fritsch-international.com/particle-sizing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. (2020, August 18). High-Tech Particle Sizing: Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size. AZoM. Retrieved on August 19, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54437.

  • MLA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "High-Tech Particle Sizing: Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size". AZoM. 19 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54437>.

  • Chicago

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "High-Tech Particle Sizing: Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54437. (accessed August 19, 2020).

  • Harvard

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. 2020. High-Tech Particle Sizing: Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size. AZoM, viewed 19 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54437.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Applications of Laser Marking Systems

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Yannick Galais, General Manager of Luxinar, about Luxinar's laser technology and how it is used in the automotive industry.

The Applications of Laser Marking Systems

Epoxy Testing for Resistance to Bases

In this interview, AZoM talks to Christine Desplat, an R&D engineer at Master Bond Inc., about the testing Master Bond does to discover an epoxy's resistance to bases.

Epoxy Testing for Resistance to Bases

More Content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing

See all content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing