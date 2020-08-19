Posted in | Materials Research | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

ToughSonic Ultrasonic Sensors with Filter Options to Improve Performance

Input Rejection Filters are used when it is necessary to delay measurements until target motion stabilizes, or ignore an unintended object. These filters can ignore all but the closest or the farthest measurement in a sample of  easurements. These filters can be set to:

Related Stories

Ignore turbulence

  • Detect the peak value of material flowing on a conveyor
  • Ignore stirrers, or mixer blades waves, or other unwanted objects that would otherwise interfere with measurements.
  • Reject sporadic interferences such as electrical, physical and acoustic.

Averaging Filters calculate the average of a user specified number of inputs. Set filter to accumulate the user set-up number of measurements. Since the output is updated at each interval the Running Average filter will create a smoother response than using boxcar averaging.

Distance Limiting Filters clamp the rate of change of measured distance before setting new sensor   outputs. For example, when measuring a roll diameter, measurements typically change slowly except for roll changeovers. Distance Limiting Filters can help to:

  • Measure a Roll Diameter
  • Ignore rotating mixer blades that pass occasionally between the liquid and the sensor
  • Ignore unintended targets passing occasionally between the sensor and the intended target, such as a traversing mechanism on a printer ink well.

The range and power of Senix Filter Options are just an example of the many intelligent features offered with free SenixVIEW software aimed at improving performance!

Read More

Source: https://senix.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Senix Corporation. (2020, August 19). ToughSonic Ultrasonic Sensors with Filter Options to Improve Performance. AZoM. Retrieved on August 20, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54445.

  • MLA

    Senix Corporation. "ToughSonic Ultrasonic Sensors with Filter Options to Improve Performance". AZoM. 20 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54445>.

  • Chicago

    Senix Corporation. "ToughSonic Ultrasonic Sensors with Filter Options to Improve Performance". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54445. (accessed August 20, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Senix Corporation. 2020. ToughSonic Ultrasonic Sensors with Filter Options to Improve Performance. AZoM, viewed 20 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54445.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr, Min Wu, business development manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about the instrumentation used for the characterization of catalyst nanoparticles.

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

The Applications of Laser Marking Systems

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Yannick Galais, General Manager of Luxinar, about Luxinar's laser technology and how it is used in the automotive industry.

The Applications of Laser Marking Systems

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »