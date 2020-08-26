20 Cities in 14 States – Optical µCMM Machine on the Road

From September to November, optical measurement supplier Bruker Alicona is hosting a US roadshow. In more than 20 cities, exclusive demos of their optical metrology equipment will be organized under consideration of COVID regulations.

For a total of 7 weeks, Bruker Alicona will be on the road, heading 20 cities in 14 states with a selection of their optical 3D form and roughness measuring systems. Each day, three to four exclusive demo slots will be available in each city visited. The demos are subject to registration via the Bruker Alicona website. The event concept is designed to offer personalized demo sessions with comprehensive COVID safety measures to protect the health of all participants. These measures include, among others, limited number of visitors, strict adherence to the safety distance of 6ft, compulsory use of masks and regular disinfection after each slot.

In the first week, starting on September 28th, Bruker Alicona stop in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Itasca. “If it turns out that we receive requests from further cities, we are happy to think about extending our stops”, says General Manager Christian Janko. He expects a high participation rate. “The health of both, our customers and our team are priority one. Taking all respective measures into account that will provide a safe setting, we are confident that the show will be busy. We are excited to take a chance to meet our customers again!”

On board: Optical coordinate measuring system µCMM

Three form- and roughness measurement systems are forwarded from venue to venue. With the µCMM coordinate measuring machine and the new InfiniteFocus G5plus the supplier presents their latest innovations that should have been part of the global show program in 2020. One of the highlights is the new MetMaX operating software of the Bruker Alicona µCMM machine. With MetMaX, µCMM offers automatic measurement and evaluation of 3D data. Users do not need any specific metrology knowledge to perform robust measurements. The latest InfiniteFocus G5plus system provides higher accuracy compared to its predecessor version. In addition, users can now also apply the measurement instrument to optically probe components laterally and measure flanks with more than 90°. This opens a number of new applications in all areas of manufacturing. Additionally, the InfiniteFocusSL will be presented. It is a cost-efficient optical 3D measurement system for easy, fast and traceable measurement of form and finish on micro-structured surfaces.

Source: www.alicona.com.