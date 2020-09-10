Posted in | Materials Testing | Events

ZwickRoell Virtual Testing Forum Offers Live Demos and Consultation with Experts in Materials Testing

From September 28 through November 26, ZwickRoell will offer 120 online events for the metals, plastics, composites, med/pharm, and automotive industries, as well as for academia and R&D.

The Virtual TestingForum is the first-ever, all-virtual event of this scope and size held specifically for the materials testing industry. Participation is free of charge and the forum will include webinars, live demos, Q&A sessions, and presentations by experts in the field with a focus on applications, testing standards, new developments, and trends.

Every October, ZwickRoell in Germany opens its headquarters doors for testXpo – International Expo for Materials Testing. Due to the global pandemic, which has resulted in travel restrictions and advisories against large-scale in-person events, ZwickRoell has decided to bring materials testing to its customers virtually this year.

“Ongoing communication with the industries we support is very important to us so we can continue to provide quality consultation and solutions, especially during these difficult times,” explains Florian Liebert, Managing Director ZwickRoell in North America. “This year’s Virtual Testing Forum offers the materials testing community a unique opportunity to discuss challenges and learn about solutions regardless of their location or time zone.”

Participants are invited to speak with experts about their materials testing application, watch online demos of tests live, discover the latest developments and trends in materials testing, and learn about ways to make their testing programs more efficient.

More than one week of interactive events are planned for each of the six focus industries, with topics relevant to all industries held throughout the forum:

  • Automotive (September 28 – October 8)
  • MedPharm (October 6 – October 22)
  • Plastics (October 20 – November 5)
  • Metals (November 2 – 16)
  • Composites (November 16 – 26)
  • Academia (throughout November)
  • Cross-industry topics (October & November)

For more information, visit http://www.zwickroell.com/vtf

Source: https://www.zwickroell.com/en

