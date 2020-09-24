Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market

Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line: high-performance grinding down to the nano range for large quantities in up to 4 grinding bowls of 125 to 500 ml volume

FRITSCH’s premium line Planetary Ball Mills PULVERISETTE 5 and 7 can grind, alloy, mix and homogenize reliably at bowl speeds of up to 2200 rpm. They let you effortlessly grind hard, medium, soft, brittle and moist samples down to a final fineness of < 100 nm in a very short time. Sample quantities of 1 to 60 ml (PULVERISETTE 7) or 15 to 450 ml (PULVERISETTE 5) can be processed simultaneously at the two grinding stations.

The Top 3 Advantages of the Planetary Mills premium line

  • Faster: final fineness down to <100 nm in 3 minutes due to high bowl speed of up to 2200 rpm
  • Safer: automatic grinding bowl clamping – user-independent, reproducible and safe
  • User-friendly: easy grinding bowl insertion and blockage of the start if operating state is impermissible

Planetary Micro Mill PULVERISETTE 7 premium line: nano grinding for small quantities in 2 grinding bowls of 20 ml to 80 ml volume

Planetary Micro Mill PULVERISETTE 7 premium line: nano grinding for small quantities in 2 grinding bowls of 20 ml to 80 ml volume

For both wet and dry grinding, the process is easy to start due to the guided positioning of the grinding bowl and the automatic bowl detection for the correct speed. Due to the automatic grinding bowl clamping, you grind with the reassuring feeling that the grinding bowl is always correctly mounted and clamped, without the need for any cumbersome screwing. Grinding has never been as safe.

The optional EASY GTM system lets you continuously monitor gas pressure and temperature directly the in the grinding bowl during the grinding process.

Send us a sample of your most difficult grinding material – we will conduct an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. (2020, September 24). Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market. AZoM. Retrieved on September 25, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54671.

  • MLA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market". AZoM. 25 September 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54671>.

  • Chicago

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54671. (accessed September 25, 2020).

  • Harvard

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. 2020. Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market. AZoM, viewed 25 September 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54671.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. Y. Shirley Meng, Professor of Materials Science at the University of San Diego, about battery research, and how electron microscopy plays a vital role within it.

The Role of Electron Microscopy in Battery Research

More Content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing

See all content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing