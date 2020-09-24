Insert the Grinding Bowl, Start, Finished: Get to Know the Fastest and Safest Planetary Ball Mills on the Market

Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 5 premium line: high-performance grinding down to the nano range for large quantities in up to 4 grinding bowls of 125 to 500 ml volume

FRITSCH’s premium line Planetary Ball Mills PULVERISETTE 5 and 7 can grind, alloy, mix and homogenize reliably at bowl speeds of up to 2200 rpm. They let you effortlessly grind hard, medium, soft, brittle and moist samples down to a final fineness of < 100 nm in a very short time. Sample quantities of 1 to 60 ml (PULVERISETTE 7) or 15 to 450 ml (PULVERISETTE 5) can be processed simultaneously at the two grinding stations.

The Top 3 Advantages of the Planetary Mills premium line

Faster: final fineness down to <100 nm in 3 minutes due to high bowl speed of up to 2200 rpm

Safer: automatic grinding bowl clamping – user-independent, reproducible and safe

User-friendly: easy grinding bowl insertion and blockage of the start if operating state is impermissible

Planetary Micro Mill PULVERISETTE 7 premium line: nano grinding for small quantities in 2 grinding bowls of 20 ml to 80 ml volume

For both wet and dry grinding, the process is easy to start due to the guided positioning of the grinding bowl and the automatic bowl detection for the correct speed. Due to the automatic grinding bowl clamping, you grind with the reassuring feeling that the grinding bowl is always correctly mounted and clamped, without the need for any cumbersome screwing. Grinding has never been as safe.

The optional EASY GTM system lets you continuously monitor gas pressure and temperature directly the in the grinding bowl during the grinding process.

Send us a sample of your most difficult grinding material – we will conduct an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself.