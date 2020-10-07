A Compact, High Resolution Chromatography Flowmeter

TESTA Analytical Solutions e.K. has developed a new flowmeter that enables continuous measurement of flow rate without interference in chromatography systems.



Flow rate is one of the most important parameters in any liquid chromatography system, it determines retention time or volume and has by nature a major influence on reproducibility.



Compatible with all HPLC and GPC/SEC solvents, the new TESTA flowmeter is conveniently sized and powers itself from a USB connection. A modern PC based app allows continuous recording and storage of the measured flow rates. The current flow rate is also displayed on the flowmeter’s integral high-resolution OLED Display, allowing easy control of current flow value.



Extraordinarily high resolution and a wide dynamic range make the TESTA flowmeter the perfect flow monitoring tool for the most demanding HPLC and GPC/SEC systems.



The new high-resolution flowmeter is available as an off-the-shelf unit and also can be tailored as an optimized OEM module for chromatography instrument company's interested in taking advantage of this exciting new technology.



For further information on the new high-resolution chromatography flowmeter please visit https://testa-analytical.com/flowmeter-request.html or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected].



Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. is a company dedicated to supplying the best possible instrumental solutions for characterization of polymers, particles, nanomaterials and proteins. Drawing upon over 30 years’ experience of technologies serving these markets, the staff at Testa Analytical are happy to share their knowledge with researchers worldwide to help provide them with a working solution for even the most demanding applications.



