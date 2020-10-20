Precision Raman: New RMS1000 Raman Microscope from Edinburgh Instruments

Edinburgh Instruments is delighted to announce the launch of the new RMS1000 Raman Microscope designed and manufactured at their global headquarters in Scotland.

The RMS1000 Raman Microscope is an open architecture, research-grade confocal Raman Microscope. It has been designed to be adapted to almost any modern, state-of-the-art Raman application. This high-end research tool has been built with no compromises; resulting in a system that stands alone in both specification and ease of use. Applications beyond Raman such as

time-resolved fluorescence microscopy and fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIM) are all possible with the versatile RMS1000.

Key Features

Integrated and External lasers

Five-Position Grating Turrets

Two Spectrograph Options

Truly Confocal

Four Simultaneous Detectors

Internal Standards and Auto-Calibration

Ramacle® Software

Photoluminescence Microscopy, Time-Resolved Measurements, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging

Users of the RMS1000 will also benefit from access to the KnowItAllTM Raman Identification Pro spectral library which is available for material identification and advanced analysis. Data acquisition methods such as single measurements, multiple and accumulated scans, kinetic scans, and generation of maps (accessory dependent) are implemented by intuitive and user-friendly wizards.

Roger Fenske, CEO, says “We are delighted to expand our molecular spectroscopy portfolio with the addition of the RMS1000. We have designed the RMS1000 in consultation with leading scientists in the field to meet the research needs of those working at the forefront of Raman spectroscopy. The RMS1000 is built on the foundations of our other confocal Raman microscope, the RM5; but, with a focus on increased flexibility and adaptability. In the same way that our modular FLS1000 photoluminescence spectrometer compliments our benchtop FS5.”