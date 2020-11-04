The OptiCool from Quantum Design has recently featured in an APS Physics Journal: Magnetoelastic coupling to coherent acoustic phonon modes in the ferrimagnetic insulator GdTiO 3

This comes on the back of two new YouTube videos being released featuring research studies carried out with the OptiCool.

The R&D award winning OptiCool optical cryostat is a cryogen-free system with automated software to control temperature and magnetic field. At the push of a button you can change your sample temperature from 1.7 K to 350 K, with or without an applied magnetic field. A generous 89 mm diameter by 84 mm tall sample volume provides exciting possibilities in experiment design. Watch the latest webinar!

For more information visit https://qd-uki.co.uk/publication-latest-research-developments-using-the-opticool/.