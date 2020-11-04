Latest Research Developments Using the OptiCool

The OptiCool from Quantum Design has recently featured in an APS Physics Journal: Magnetoelastic coupling to coherent acoustic phonon modes in the ferrimagnetic insulator GdTiO3

This comes on the back of two new YouTube videos being released featuring research studies carried out with the OptiCool.

The R&D award winning OptiCool optical cryostat is a cryogen-free system with automated software to control temperature and magnetic field. At the push of a button you can change your sample temperature from 1.7 K to 350 K, with or without an applied magnetic field. A generous 89 mm diameter by 84 mm tall sample volume provides exciting possibilities in experiment design.  Watch the latest webinar!

For more information visit https://qd-uki.co.uk/publication-latest-research-developments-using-the-opticool/.

