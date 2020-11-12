One Mill – Many Possibilities

Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 classic line

The FRITSCH Variable Speed Rotor Mill PULVERISETTE 14 classic line is the ideal mill for fast, effective comminution of soft to medium-hard, brittle, and fibrous materials as well as temperature-sensitive samples – proven worldwide for the use in trace analysis.

The motor speed can be varied between 6,000 and 20,000 rpm in increments of one-thousand – making it possible to adapt the mill to each specific application. An automatic speed compensation feature ensures an ideal adaptation of the grinding to the specific comminution behavior of the sample. At the same time, reduces the fast, effective grinding through the efficient air routing inside the PULVERISETTE 14 classic line significantly the thermal strain on the sample.

Efficient Cooling

The ingenious air routing of the PULVERISETTE 14 classic line ensures a constant airflow to cool the rotor, all motor components, and the grinding material in the collecting vessel. At the same time, a large fan blows the cooling air into the instrument through a foam particle filter to create positive pressure that prevents the penetration of dirt particles from the ambient air.

Efficient air cooling of the rotor

Temperature-Gentle Fine Grinding with the FRITSCH Cyclone Separators!

In combination with the FRITSCH Cyclone separators, the PULVERISETTE 14 classic line is ideal for ultra-fine grinding of temperature-sensitive materials and for smooth pre-crushing and fine-grinding of hard-brittle to soft samples, fatty or samples with residual moisture. The compact FRITSCH small volume Cyclone separator made of plastic can be completely dismounted and cleaned in a dishwasher. The comminuted sample is collected in a screwed-on sample glass. The small volume Cyclone separator can also be used with the supplied fine-dust filter 80-100 µm for passive utilization or combined with the exhaust system.

Especially for the analytical sector and in the food and pharmaceutical industry, the FRITSCH high-performance cyclone, completely made out of stainless steel 304, is indispensable in combination with the exhaust system. The exhaust system for operating the FRITSCH cyclones can be ordered along.

FRITSCH small volume Cyclone separator

How it works: The efficient air routing inside the PULVERISETTE 14 classic line and the powerful air vortex within the FRITSCH Cyclone cools the sample during grinding, reduces the thermal load of the sample, minimizes clogging of the sieve rings while simultaneously increasing the throughput significantly. Also, the cleaning of the mill itself is reduced to a minimum. The airflow inside the FRITSCH Cyclone leads the ground sample directly into the collecting vessel. This type of sample discharge is the most convenient because the ground material is drawn directly into the glass bottle where it can be transported, stored, and easily removed for analysis.

Comminution with Liquid Nitrogen

Extremely difficult to grind or acutely temperature-sensitive samples like styrene, polyester, synthetic resins, foils, PVC, PP, and PE can be embrittled by adding liquid nitrogen and afterward ground with the PULVERISETTE 14 classic line.

FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator

We Show How it Works!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

Updated information on the FRITSCH Rotor Mills for efficient sample preparation at www.fritsch-international.com/rotor-mills.

