Posted in | Chemistry

High Resolution Liquid Chromatography Flowmeter

TESTA Analytical Solutions e.K. has developed a new compact flowmeter which enables continuous measurement of flow rate without interference in liquid chromatography systems.

Related Stories

Flow rate is one of the most important parameters in any liquid chromatography system, it determines retention time or volume and has by nature a major influence on reproducibility.

Compatible with all HPLC and GPC/SEC solvents, the new TESTA Liquid Chromatography Flowmeter is conveniently sized and powers itself from a USB connection. A modern PC based app allows continuous recording and storage of the measured flow rates. The current flow rate is also displayed on the flowmeter’s integral high-resolution OLED Display, allowing easy control of current flow value.

Extraordinary high resolution and wide dynamic range makes the Liquid Chromatography flowmeter the perfect flow monitoring tool for the most demanding HPLC and GPC/SEC systems.

The new high resolution device is available as an off-the-shelf unit and also can be tailored as an optimised OEM module for chromatography instrument company's interesting in taking advantage of this exciting new technology.

For further information on the new high-resolution Liquid Chromatography flowmeter please visit https://oem.testa-analytical.com/flowmeter-request-oem.html or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected].

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

CEO of Bcomp, Christian Fischer, talks to AZoM about an important involvement with Formula One's McLaren. The company has helped develop a natural fiber composite racing seat, echoing the racing and automotive industry's move towards more sustainable technologies.

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Nanalysis Applications Chemist Alex presents a three-step synthesis procedure that utilizes the Diels-Alder reaction, suitable for organic chemistry lab courses, he discusses the procedure and the characterization of each step.

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »