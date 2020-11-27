Bruker Launches the Q4 TASMANTM Series 2 Advanced Spark-OES Metals Analyzer

Bruker today announces the launch of the new Q4 TASMANTM Series 2, a versatile, high-performance spark-Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES) for the metals industry. The Q4 TASMAN Series 2 extends Bruker’s line of benchtop OES systems, combining reliability and outstanding analytical performance with low cost of ownership.

Q4 TASMAN Series 2 – Ready-to-use benchtop metals analyzer

The Q4 TASMAN Series 2 employs MultiVisionTM, the innovative dual optics concept, allowing the optimal choice between three variants to fulfill individual analytical needs. Additional benefits of MultiVision are increased reliability and reduced cost of ownership due to low argon gas consumption.

Optimizations of the digital spark source SmartSparkTM and improvements to the coaxial argon flow design contribute to improved analytical precision, long-term stability, and shorter time-to-result. The pneumatically driven sample clamp on the spark stand ensures easy sample handling and accepts a wide sample variety for hassle-free operation.

The analytical range of the Q4 TASMAN Series 2 has been extended for many elements, and new element sets enable the analysis of new alloy types. Dedicated analytical solution packages are available for all ten common metal bases addressing the entire metals market. These solutions include full element sets, calibrations, alloy groups, and standardization samples. With the ready-to-analyze instrument, you achieve reliable and complete analytical results right from the start.

The new version 3 of the next generation OES software ELEMENTAL.SUITETM delivers high functionality with ease of use. Its powerful analysis viewer provides easy grouping and filtering capabilities. Features like export of results to LIMS or L2 systems, report generation, and generation of control charts are only one click away. Queries to the most comprehensive materials database give access to more than 350,000 alloys from more than 75 countries.

Dr. Peter Paplewski, Product Line Manager for Bruker’s OES analysis business, commented: “The feedback received from our pilot testers confirms that the Q4 TASMAN Series 2 with ELEMENTAL.SUITE achieves goals faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before.”

For more information about the Q4 TASMAN Series 2, please visit www.bruker.com/oes.

Source: http://www.bruker.com