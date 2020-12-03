Posted in | Events

REGISTER TODAY! Vision Inspection for Quality Control in Food Manufacturing

Join Sightline to learn how Sightline’s advanced vision inspection technology can automate quality control processes ensuring top quality for your brands and reductions in manufacturing costs.

In today’s competitive food production market, logical considerations and new realities such as COVID-19 make manual quality inspections ineffective and costly, however, consistent product quality and appearance are critical to increasing market share, maintaining consumer loyalty, and protecting brands.

Watch this webinar to learn how automated vision inspection systems can:

  • Quantify almost any visual attribute, including size, shape, color, volume, and inclusions
  • Measure up to 100 objects per second
  • Trend, alarm, and even reject out of specification product
  • Apply combinations of over 100 available measurements including custom measurements likes baguette splits and adaptive length for chicken fingers

Who Will Benefit from Attending

  • Quality managers (incoming inspection & in-process)
  • Lab-based QA/QC managers
  • Operations managers
  • Plant managers
  • Production managers

This webinar takes place on Thursday 10th December

To sign up to the webinar, please click here.

