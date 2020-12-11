KPM Analytics Expands Its AMS Alliance Operations in Rome

KPM Analytics announced today that AMS Alliance has completed merging its industrial and clinical analyzer businesses and manufacturing operations into one expanded facility. As a result, the AMS Alliance brand of continuous flow and acidification analyzers has successfully begun shipping from their facility in Rome.

The expansion of the Italian facility, to enable the integration of the continuous flow analyzer manufacturing line, is part of a greater KPM Analytics effort to create global centers of excellence for its business and manufacturing operations. The expanded operations and organization in Rome serve as a technology and manufacturing foundation for long term growth and to ultimately improve communications, processes, production lead times, and customer support. The continuous flow and acidification analyzers, part of the broader AMS Alliance wet chemistry line, were previously manufactured at the AMS France facility outside of Paris.

“This is a terrific step for us as an organization,” says Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics and AMS France. “After months of planning by leadership and the execution by our seasoned analytical chemistry team in Europe, we are now able to manufacture all AMS Alliance products in Rome, to enable us to enhance production and optimize efficiencies. Our customers and partners are always at the center of everything we do, so it’s exciting to be able to better serve them as a result of our efforts. The entire KPM team did a great job coming together to make this happen.”

For more information about KPM Analytics, the AMS Alliance brand, and the complete line of continuous flow analyzers and analytical chemistry solutions, please visit www.kpmanalytics.com or www.amsalliance.com.

Source: http://www.amsalliance.com/