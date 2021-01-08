Quantum Design UK and Ireland and the Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) Enter into a Partnership Agreement

Quantum Design, UK and Ireland (QD) and Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership agreement affording customers the ability to view and utilize the JA Woollam IR VASE II Spectroscopic Ellipsometer. Indeed, this is only one of two such instruments in the UK and the only one now made available to customers in the UK in this way. The nature of Ellipsometry (relatively fast and non-destructive) makes it ideal for diagnostics in several sectors such as semiconductor devices, photovoltaics, nano-photonics, flat panel displays, optical coating stacks, construction materials, biological and medical coatings, protective layers as well as real-time quality control.

This new collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of QD in materials characterization, high-sensitivity electrical measurements, magneto-optical experiments, with the significant MEMS, nano-fabrication, and medical technology research and development capabilities of MTIF supported by state-of-the-art experimental apparatus.

Visualising and quantifying the so-called Race to the Surface is considered by many to be one of the key parts of material and interface interactions that still remains underdeveloped. Using exciting high-resolution sensitive techniques like these we should be able to resolve the detail of surface bio adsorption and further be able to prove when this can be defined and controlled. Professor John Hunt, Head of Strategic Research, MTIF

This partnership provides companies with a unique opportunity to use cutting edge Ellipsometry technology supported by renowned research expertise. These capabilities are usually unavailable to all but the largest organizations. This partnership allows organisations of every size the opportunity to accelerate their development programs. Professor Mike Hannay, Managing Director, Medical Technologies Innovation Facility, MTIF

Through this new technical partnership, QD and MTIF will organically integrate their respective advanced technologies and development capabilities to showcase this novel technology onsite at MTIF in Nottingham, UK.

By aligning capabilities and ambitions, the parties will deliver benefit to clients by helping them to successfully navigate the complexities of using infrared ellipsometry from 2 to 30-micron wavelength range for the investigation of optical constants and material properties like roughness; grading, and non-uniformity of numerous types of thin films and coatings.

QDUKI saw the potential in this collaboration for the academic and industrial communities within the UK and Ireland to access the unique capabilities of the JA Woollam IR VASE II ellipsometer. We believe this offering will give researchers the opportunity for one-off measurements for a huge variety of applications, without needing the equipment in their own research laboratory. Dr Shayz Ikram, Technical Director, Quantum Design UK and Ireland

HPK and MTIF aim to benefit the rapidly growing UK life science and semiconductor market sectors as well as research labs to accelerate the availability of new innovative technologies.