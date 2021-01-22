Reliable Representative Samples in a Very Short Time for First-Rate Analysis!

Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 in standard configuration

The Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 provides a homogeneous sample in a very short time due to its special design. Each subsample taken from any location in the grinding vessel is representative of the original sample and thus ensures an exact, significant analysis. And that for a wide range of different materials, regardless of whether the sample is dry, moist, soft, medium-hard, fibrous, or oily. Ideal for sample preparation in the fields of foodstuffs or animal feed testing, agriculture and forestry, biology, pharmaceuticals, and chemistry.

The Top 3 Advantages of the PULVERISETTE 11

Easy cleaning, efficient working – safe operating due to professional quality

Parts in contact with the sample are autoclavable for sterile comminution – safe contamination protection

Variable speed settings and turbo function, up to 56,000 cutting processes per minute

Fast cryogenic comminution in a single step: Samples that are difficult to grind such as gummi bears, chocolate, or cereal bars can be embrittled with liquid nitrogen for comminution directly in the grinding vessel made of stainless steel 316L. The sample material remains 100% cold.

Single-use grinding vessels - safe protection against cross-contamination, no need for cleaning, and the sample can be stored in the single-use grinding vessel

With the software P-11Control, the mill can be controlled via the USB port., up to 20 SOPs can be edited, saved, and managed directly on the connected laptop via drag & drop. Reversion-proof grinding reports can be created, archived quickly and easily with the integrated report generator.

Software P-11Control for automatic control of the mill via USB, for editing, saving, and managing of the SOPs with grinding report generation

The right accessories for each application! Ask our experts! They will configure the Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11, together with you, according to your needs.

Learn from several applications examples, how to prepare samples – fast and easily - for analysis: www.youtube.com/embed/v1f4TgAzRDE?rel=0

The special features of the FRITSCH Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 and how it works – please have a look: www.youtube.com/embed/gS-wZcekNs8?rel=0

Test the FRITSCH Knife Mill!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

