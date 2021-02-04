Researchers Use 3D Printing to Produce Bioresorbable Airway Stent

Narrowing of the main bronchi and the trachea caused by illness or injury can lead to serious consequences. If patients receive insufficient oxygen, they would probably suffocate and may usually require medical help as early as possible.

Three prototypes of the airway stents with different designs. Image Credit: Paunovic N, et al. Science Advance, 2020.

Stents, made from medically usable metal or silicone, are inserted by surgeons as a means to treat this group of patients.

While these implants can rapidly provide relief, they also have several drawbacks—for example, metal stents need to be removed surgically and this procedure requires some effort, which adds burden on patients, whereas silicone stents usually migrate away from the site of insertion. The reason behind these problems is that the implants are not customized to the anatomy of a patient.

Now, a team of researchers from ETH Zurich, which also included members of the Complex Materials and Drug Formulation and Delivery groups, has designed an airway stent in association with investigators from the University Hospital Zurich and the University of Zurich.

This airway stent is bioresorbable, (that is, it slowly dissolves following implantation) and customized to patients. The stents are produced using a 3D printing process, called digital light processing (DLP), as well as light-sensitive resins that are particular modified for this purpose.

The investigators initially create a computer tomography image of a particular part of the airways, and based on this, they design a digital 3D model of the stent. The resultant data is subsequently transferred on to the DLP printer, which creates the tailored stent in a layer-by-layer fashion.

The DLP process involves immersing a building platform in a reservoir containing abundant resin. The platform is subsequently subjected to UV light at the required places based on the digital model. Wherever light hits the resin, the latter solidifies.

The platform is slightly lowered and the subsequent layer is exposed to the UV light. In this manner, the preferred object is produced in a layer-by-layer fashion.

Special Resin Developed

To date, the DLP technology uses biodegradable materials to create only fragile and stiff objects. Hence, the ETH team designed a unique resin that turns elastic upon exposure to light.

The special resin is based on a couple of different macromonomers. The material characteristics of the object created with the help of the resin can be managed by their mixing ratio and by the length (molecular weight) of the macromonomers utilized. This was demonstrated by the team in their latest study published in the Science Advances journal.

Once the UV light strikes the resin, the monomers join together and create a network of polymers. Since the recently created resin is highly viscous at room temperatures, the investigators had to process it at temperatures ranging between 70 °C to 90 °C.

The team developed a number of resins that had different monomers and then tested the models they created from these resins to see whether the material is biodegradable and compatible in cells.

The researchers also tested the prototypes for mechanical stress, like tension and compression and for elasticity. They finally utilized the material that had the required characteristics to produce stents, which were later tested on rabbits.

A unique instrument is also needed to insert the stents, because the 3D-printed objects have to be transported in a folded form. The implants cannot be squeezed or kinked in the wrong direction and they need to unfold flawlessly at their deployment site.

The investigators added gold in the structure of the stent to ease the use of medical imaging to monitor its location at the time of insertion. While this renders the stent more rugged, it does not modify its tolerability.

Successful Tests, Good Prospects

The tests performed on the rabbits by the research team of Daniel Franzen, a Senior Physician from the Department of Pneumology at the University Hospital Zurich, and the Vetsuisse faculty proved to be effective.

The team was able to demonstrate that the implants are not only biocompatible but are also absorbed by the body after a period of six to seven weeks. And 10 weeks post implantation, the stent was not seen on X-ray pictures. Besides this, the implanted stents usually did not shift from their site of insertion.

This promising development opens up prospects for the rapid production of customised medical implants and devices that need to be very precise, elastic and degradable in the body. Jean-Christophe Leroux, Professor of Drug Formulation and Delivery, ETH Zurich

Additional studies will focus on making the process of stent insertion as gentle as possible. The processes will be engineered in such a way that production would be possible at the point of use, or at the least, would involve only short supply chains. But the procedure is still on a laboratory scale.

However, producing such stents on a large scale is a complex undertaking that we still need to study better. André Studart, Head of Complex Materials Group, ETH Zurich

But according to him, the new method can be transferred quite easily to analogous medical applications. “It is hopefully only a matter of time before our solution finds its way into the clinic, the professor concluded.

Journal Reference:

Paunović, N., et al. (2021) Digital light 3D printing of customized bioresorbable airway stents with elastomeric properties. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.eabe9499.

