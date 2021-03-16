Bruker and DECTRIS Announce the Integration of the New EIGER2 R 250K Detector into the D8™ X-Ray Diffraction Systems

Bruker Corp. a global market leader in X-ray diffraction (XRD) instrumentation, and DECTRIS, the technology leader in Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) detectors for laboratory instrumentation and synchrotron beam lines, introduce the EIGER2 R 250K X-ray detector, the latest member in the EIGER2 R series of HPC pixel detectors.

The EIGER2 R 250K detector with over 250,000 pixels. Image Credit: Bruker AXS Inc.

The new EIGER2 R 250K with over 250,000 pixels incorporates the latest technological enhancements applied to the entire EIGER2 R family, such as the doubled dynamical range and the expanded threshold energy range for an even more versatile background reduction. The very high frame rate common to all EIGER2 R detectors enables 2-dimensional data collection in continuous scanning mode and single photon counting without any spatial distortion.

Bruker’s holistic integration of the EIGER2 R 250K and 500K detectors into the D8 ADVANCE and D8 DISCOVER resulted in a powerful yet easy-to-use solution. The seamless integration into the DIFFRAC.SUITE software architecture, the ergonomic design of the X-ray detector mount, and dedicated accessories enable fast and reliable optimization of instrument geometry and efficient data collection for many applications. Bruker’s consistent implementation on 0D, 1D, and 2D data acquisition modes and patented algorithms ensure best data quality for every sample.

Bruker’s D8 ADVANCETM and D8 DISCOVERTM X-ray diffractometers equipped with the new EIGER2 R 250K detector are extremely versatile tools for materials characterization covering all X-ray applications from powder diffraction (XRPD), micro diffraction (μXRD), texture or residual stress analysis, crystallite size determination, thin film analysis by X-ray reflectometry (XRR) and high-resolution diffraction (HRXRD) to small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS).

Dr. Clemens Schulze-Briese, Vice President and CSO of DECTRIS says, “In particular, our users at the synchrotron keep pushing us for better performance and making the full potential of our leading EIGER2 technology available. For the new EIGER2 R 250K, we have transferred our recent advances into a detector that brings improvements such as an even wider dynamic range and increased energy ranges to the broadest possible audience in the laboratory.”

Dr. Lutz Bruegemann, Bruker AXS Vice President and General Manager XRD & XRM, added, “Users across academia and industry appreciate the intuitive operation and excellent results obtained on our D8 diffraction solutions equipped with EIGER2 500K R detectors. With the expanded EIGER2 R detector line-up and the upgraded HPC detector technology, we are now enabling more customers to use their D8 diffractometer as a true multi-purpose instrument without compromising on data quality.”

Source: https://www.bruker.com/en/products-and-solutions/x-ray-structural-and-elemental-analysis.html