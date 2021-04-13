Simplify grinding, mixing, alloying, homogenising in your daily work!

Planetary Ball Mills are first choice for fast, loss-free fine grinding in the areas of Geology, Mineralogy, Ceramics, Chemistry, Biology, Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgy and Material Technology. Experience the unique FRITSCH Planetary Mills range for efficient sample preparation for analysis.

​​​​​​​FRITSCH Planetary Ball Mills classic line

Image Credit: FRITSCH

FRITSCH Planetary Ball Mills classic line guarantee safe clamping of the grinding bowls, offer particularly easy, ergonomic operation and fast and easy cleaning. And are characterised by consistent reproducibility and long, reliable service life even under continuous, heavy duty usage.

A final fineness below 1 µm can be achieved and the grinding process can be performed dry, in suspension or in inert gas. In addition to comminution, you can also use the FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line for mixing and homogenising of emulsions and pastes or for mechanical alloying and activation in material research.

Your advantages with the Planetary Mills classic line:

Fast grinding with up to 800 rpm down to a final fineness < 1 µm

Safe clamping of the bowls with the Safe-Lock-System

Simple, ergonomic handling and easy cleaning

Grinding bowls and balls in 7 different materials available to avoid undesired abrasion

Reproducible grinding results and absolutely safe grinding bowl clamping

Especially convenient for exact, reproducibility and grinding of smallest sample amounts is the electronic timer: adjustable to the second and a programmable reversing feature. The Safe-Lock System, which is delivered with a torque wrench, enables simple and safe clamping of the grinding bowls - absolutely risk-free.

Fast and reliable: The practical Safe-Lock-System

Image Credit: FRITSCH

Choose According to Your Needs

Four different models of FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line are available! You can choose between different rotational speeds, feed sizes up to 10 mm, with 1 to 4 working stations for different sample quantities of 0.5 ml – 900 ml. Select the perfect Planetary Ball Mill for your application from the unique FRITSCH Planetary Ball Mills range.

Watch Video

Learn how you get optimal sample preparation for first-rate analysis for example of particle size or XRF-analysis of a homogeneous sample to avoid analysis errors.

Have a look on the special features of the FRITSCH Planetary Mill classic line and learn how they work

Image Credit: FRITSCH

Become familiar with the wide range of FRITSCH Planetary Mills and the different materials and sizes of the grinding bowls and balls available. Please have a look: www.youtube.com/embed/5ShOAS3EGGU?rel=0

Your Application - Our Solution

Finding the perfect solution for your application is easy: just have a look on our extensive application database and experience the high-performance all-rounders in routine laboratory work. Simply select according to your industry, product group, product or method of analysis and the matching FRITSCH application reports and videos will be displayed.

Send us a sample of your most difficult grinding material – we will conduct an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself.