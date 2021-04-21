FRT is part of FormFactor.

FRT is right now in the rebranding process, we will adopt the look of FormFactor.

​​​​​​​FRT will evolve from a corporate brand to become a product brand. So you will see FRT in front of the individual tool name, e.g. FRT MicroProf® 300 or as a business segment, FRT Metrology, within FormFactors portfolio.

FRT was acquired by FormFactor (www.formfactor.com), headquartered in California, USA, a leading worldwide provider of essential semiconductor test and measurement products in October, 2019.

FRT and its fast-growing wafer metrology systems expand and diversify FormFactor existing portfolio of engineering probe systems and advanced probe cards, and reinforce our combined leadership in advanced packaging and MEMS markets. FormFactor will bring its global strength and local customer service to bear in order to continue superior customer support and product development for FRT Metrology Systems.

Our entire team looks forward to continued strong relations as we work together building the future.

The business entity FRT GmbH remains in place - we are just changing our look.