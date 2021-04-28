Versatile Multi Detector GPC/SEC System

The new HK Series Multi Detector GPC/SEC System from TESTA Analytical Solutions e.K. combines high-performance chromatographic detector technologies and powerful, yet easy to use software to unlock the secrets of even the most complex synthetic polymers and natural macromolecules.



Gel Permeation Chromatography / Size Exclusion Chromatography (GPC/SEC) is widely accepted as the analytical technique of choice to characterize polymers and separate mixtures into fractions including polymer, oligomer, monomer and any non-polymeric additives. GPC/SEC is also the 'go-to' technique for characterizing the molecular weight distribution of polymers.



However, increasingly widespread use of more complex synthetic polymers and macromolecules of natural origin such as proteins and peptides, requires advanced characterization technologies to allow researcher gain a thorough understanding of their shape, structure and related physical properties. GPC/SEC systems combining measurements from multiple detectors not only provides increased amounts of data, but also information, which is available due to the combination of different detectors that would not be obtainable using the individual detectors separately.



With the new HK Series Multi-Detector GPC/SEC System, you can choose from a wide combination of detectors including differential refractive index (DRI), Multiple Angle Light Scattering (MALS), viscometry, ultraviolet (UV) and flow measurement.



This versatile system can be used to analyse a wide range of polymers, regardless of molecular weight range or solvent. The combination of these different sensitive detectors can deliver accurate, absolute molecular weight, size and distribution information as well as useful data to derive fundamental parameters such as radius of gyration, concentration, intrinsic viscosity, specific refractive index increment (dn/dc) and second virial coefficient.



Each detector has independent temperature control to ensure that high levels of precision and reproducibility can easily be achieved from one day to the next. This powerful multi-detector GPC/SEC platform is supported by a powerful software suite that combines highly intuitive operation with all the necessary tools to generate and present results from the collected raw data.



For further information on the HK Series Multi-Detector GPC/SEC System please visit https://www.testa-analytical.com/hk-series.html or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected].