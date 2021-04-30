New Rigaku Handheld LIBS Analyzer Provides High Performance Metal Alloy Analysis

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leading pioneer of handheld spectroscopic analyzers, has announced the launch of the KT-500 - a new, handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzer.

Rigaku KT 500 Metal LIBS Analyzer Product Demonstration Play

The Rigaku KT-500 features the first carbon-capable, miniaturized, high resolution echelle spectrometer, known as HiRES Technology. It represents the next advancement in LIBS technology with the ability to provide identification of elements that were difficult to see with previous generation handheld LIBS analyzers, such as carbon. This capability gives the user the ability to analyze ferrous and non-ferrous alloys on one device, making it the single tool of choice for quality assurance in metal fabrication and positive materials identification (PMI) in mission-critical applications, such as in power generation, oil and gas and aerospace.

The handheld Rigaku KT-500 LIBS analyzer strengthens the capabilities of LIBS technology and provides the user with better analysis of low alloy steels, stainless steels, nickel and cobalt alloys, and now carbon steels. Because of this, the KT-500 is the solution for addressing all the most common alloy grades used in metal fabrication. Additionally, its carbon analysis, along with low detection limits for other key elements, makes it ideal for determining carbon equivalence as well as solving many of the key applications required in petrochemical facilities including sulfidation, corrosion and residual elements.

Designed specifically for use in industrial applications, the following features put the KT-500 in a class of its own:

Lightweight with aluminum housing

IP54 rating for protection against dusty environments

Hot swappable batteries

Carbon analysis in steels including carbon, low alloy and stainless steels.

High performance analysis of stainless steels, nickel and cobalt alloys without purge gas consumption

Multiple access user interface, facilitating single-handed operation, includes (flip-up touchscreen, oversized keypad, side quick keys)

Integrated micro-camera

WiFi for easy data transfer and report generation

Access and download data without using third party software

Optional front plate for analysis of welds

Docking / charging station

Another major benefit to the user is that because the KT Series of handheld LIBS analyzers utilizes a laser excitation source. The KT-500 is safe for the user to analyze small components while holding in hand, as well as minimal to no regulatory licensing requirements.

“We recognized the need of the metals industry for a solution that provides fast, easy, and safe alloy analysis in a convenient platform,” said Jessica Feuer, Product Manager at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “Headaches from lugging OES machines around will be a thing of the past, as is needing another piece of equipment to analyze your other common alloy grades. Our award-winning, first generation handheld LIBS provided us with a good foundation to take this technology to the next level with the introduction of the KT-500.

The Rigaku KT-500 will be available for demonstration and purchase initially in North America. Global distribution will be available later in the year.

For more information on the KT-500, please visit http://www.rigakuanalytical.com.