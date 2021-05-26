New KPM Analytics Website Delivers Powerful Industry Resource

KPM Analytics announced the launch of their new website today, at www.kpmanalytics.com. As a global leader in scientific instrumentation that analyzes critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical, and environmental sectors, KPM provides a diverse range of products.

The new website integrates key products from all KPM brands and will help customers better understand the connection between products and applications, reinforcing KPM’s leadership as a partner to help customers optimize efficiency and enhance process control with automation and technology throughout their entire workflow – from incoming raw materials to final product production.

The site will deliver a better level of service for customers and partners, allowing them to explore the full range of KPM Analytics solutions and learn how to use technology to overcome challenges, while improving quality and operations. Designed to be intuitive but also with cutting-edge search capabilities, the new kpmanalytics.com provides a powerful resource for visitors, with easy access to detailed product information and opportunities to learn about a diverse range of analytical solutions that measure quality at every stage of the process.

“We are so excited to launch our new website,” explains Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics. “This latest version puts our key product information and data all in one place, making it easy for customers to access our broad range of product solutions across all of our brands and across all of the industries we serve. Our team has worked tirelessly to get our new website up and running, and we’re thrilled to get it into the hands of our customers and partners.”

Visitors to the site can find product solutions through various navigation pathways, either by KPM Analytics brand, product name, or technological capabilities of the products (what problem do I need to solve?). The website is currently available in English and in Chinese and will eventually be available in additional languages.

To discover all that the new website has to offer, visit www.kpmanalytics.com. For questions or for more information, please contact [email protected]

