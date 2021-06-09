Posted in | New Product

Cutting Mills - Fast, safe, simple - the right solution for every application!

The Universal Cutting Mills PULVERISETTE 19 from FRITSCH are ideal for comminution of dry, soft to hard, tough to brittle, fibrous as well as temperature-sensitive materials. Due to the variable speed adjustment between 300-3000 rpm, a fast and effective fine comminution is possible. With the slow-speed Universal Cutting Mill with 50-700 rpm, on the other hand, extremely powerful comminution is achieved even for smaller sample quantities.

Universal Cutting Mill PULLVERISETTE 19 with FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator

Image Credit: FRITSCH

The Top 3 Advantages of the Universal Cutting Mills

  • Variable adjustable rotor speed - for fine as well as powerful comminution
  • Residue-free cleaning – unbeatable fast, simple and efficient
  • Available as stainless-steel versions for the analytical sector, food, and pharmaceutical industry

Different rotors with various knife geometries, replaceable blades, practical sieve cassettes, and a multitude of patented ideas make daily use simple and your work easier.

A particularly effective comminution is achieved by combining the Universal Cutting Mill with a FRITSCH Cyclone separator for sample exhaustion. Your advantages: easier sample feeding, significantly higher throughput, minimized thermal load, enables higher final finenesses - even with materials that are difficult to grind.

Clean Design for unmatched ease of cleaning

Available only from FRITSCH: For residue-free cleaning all grinding parts of our Cutting Mills can be removed within seconds without tools – unbeatable fast, simple and efficient.

​​​​​​​

Video: Cleaning of FRITSCH Cutting Mills- fast, easy, safe!

Image Credit: FRITSCH


The result: a completely open, empty grinding chamber with minimized dead space and smooth interior walls for quick and easy cleaning and reliable protection against cross-contamination.

Convince yourself of the unmatched ease of cleaning: www.youtube.com/embed/Nlk5B2c-jhM?rel=0

Experience the FRITSCH Cutting Mills virtually directly at your workplace and discuss your specific application with our application consultants. Just arrange your virtual consultation appointment now with our application consultant. Make your appointment now!​​​​​​​

Test the FRITSCH CUTTING MILLS!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

