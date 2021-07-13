Particle Size Distribution? Keep It Simple! Compact Laser Particle Size Analyser with Extra Wide Measuring Range

Save Money and avoid trouble: practically maintenance-free dispersion unit without soiling, without wear.

Select the Laser Particle Sizer according to your needs: either the ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Micro for all typical measurement tasks from 0.5 - 1500 μm or the high-end instrument ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT Nano with an extra wide measuring range from 0.01 - 3800 μm for maximum precision and sensitivity even for smallest particles.

The Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

The advantages of the NeXT Generation

In overview:

Unbeatably priced particle size analyser with a unique measuring range from 0.01 – 3800 µm

Powerful, practically wear-free and maintenance-free dispersion unit, residue-free rinsing

Whole measuring process extremely flexible to program via SOPs and a measuring time typically < 1 minute ​​​​​​​

Reproducible results and the possibility to record additional parameters such as temperature and ph value during wet dispersion ​​​​​​

Extremely simple to operate and clean

The Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT with ultrasonic box

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

A particle size analyser can only be as good as its dispersion capabilities. Due to the ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT‘s cleverly reduced design and robust engineering, the dispersion unit is particularly durable and practically maintenance-free. The complete absence of valves and movable seals in the sample circuit ensures that there are no dead spaces for sample material to settle. The powerful, adjustable-speed centrifugal pump distributes the sample uniformly in the entire circuit for stable measurements.

To measure samples tending to agglomerate, simply add the optionally available high-performance ultrasonic box to the sample circuit.

The special features of the FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT and how it works – please have a look: www.youtube.com/embed/1mdaKYmNoCc?rel=0

Test the FRITSCH Particle Sizers!​​​​​​​

Send us your sample for an individual sample measurement – we will send you a detailed analysis protocol. Compare for yourself!

Up-dated information on FRITSCH particle sizing technology – from Static Light Scattering to Dynamic Image Analysis at www.fritsch-international.com/particle-sizing.​​​​​​​