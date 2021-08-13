Planetary Ball Mills – High-Performance All-Rounders in Routine Laboratory Work

FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line are ideally suited for fast, loss-free fine grinding of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle, tough and moist materials.

​​​​​​​FRITSCH Planetary Mills - Classic line

They process samples from a few milligrams up to several kilograms, achieve finenesses of less than 1 μm, are absolutely reliable, very comfortable to use, easy to clean and guarantee a safe clamping of the grinding bowls. Depending on the fineness required, the grinding can be performed dry, in suspension or in inert gas. In addition to comminution, Planetary Mills can be used for mixing and homogenising of emulsions and pastes or for mechanical alloying and activation in material research.

Your advantages with the Planetary Mills classic line:

Fast grinding to below 1 µm

Up to 800 rpm

Safe clamping of the bowls with the Safe-Lock-System

Simple, ergonomic handling and easy cleaning

Grinding bowls and balls in 7 different materials available to avoid undesired abrasion

Consistent reproducibility

Long, reliable service life even under continuous, heavy duty usage

​​​​​​​Fast and realib​​​​​le: The practical Safe-Lock-System

Reproducible grinding results and absolutely safe grinding bowl clamping

Especially convenient for exact, reproducibility and grinding of smallest sample amounts is the electronic timer: adjustable to the second and a programmable reversing feature. The Safe-Lock System, which is delivered with a torque wrench, enables simple and safe clamping of the grinding bowls - absolutely risk-free.

Choose according to your needs

Five different models of FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line are available! You can choose between different rotational speeds, feed sizes up to 10 mm, with 1 to 4 working stations for different sample quantities of 0.5 ml – 900 ml. Select the perfect Planetary Ball Mill for your application from the unique FRITSCH Planetary Ball Mills range.

The special features of the FRITSCH Planetary Mill classic line and how they work – please have a look: www.youtube.com/embed/5ShOAS3EGGU?rel=0

Measurement of gas pressure and temperature during grinding

Turn your Planetary Mill with the FRITSCH GTM-Systems into an analytical measuring system for continuous measurement of gas pressure and temperature directly in the grindinb bowl.

GTM-System for measuring gas pressure and temperature during grinding

Through the continuous direct measurement of gas pressure and temperature, it is possible to monitor thermal effects as well as physical and chemical reactions or pressure variations within the grinding bowl. To achieve this, the grinding bowl is simply used with a radio transmitter located in the lid, without any modification to the mill itself. The monitored data is passed by a receiver to a computer running a special WINDOWSTM programme and allows for graphical presentation of the measurement values and collating them in an ExcelTM table.

Test the FRITSCH Planetary Mills classic line! ​​​​​​​

