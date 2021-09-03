Book Your Demo Loan of the InfraTec ImageIR 8300

High-speed thermography systems

Precise radiometric calibration

The 2D infrared (IR) cameras from InfraTec are suitable for all applications of thermography. By using an IR camera one can perform non-contact absolute (or relative) temperature measurements, which allows – for example – non-destructive object inspection.

“And now you can discover it for yourself for your upcoming research project without having to commit to buying one. We’re offering researchers the opportunity to hire the InfraTec ImageIR 8300 for a week or a month at a time.” Dr. Luke Nicholls, Technical Sales Engineer, Quantum Design UK and Ireland

The high-end thermography systems of the product line ImageIR® are conceived for application with highest standards in the fields of research and development, non-destructive material testing and process monitoring. The modular outline allows for an individual system configuration and ideal adjustment of the performance data to the respective task.

If you buy a camera within 9 months of the loan, we’ll take 75% of the cost off the purchase price.

