Posted in | News | New Product

Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!

For powerful size reduction of very hard material with a feed size of 95 mm down to 0.05 mm final fineness in a single step!

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

​​​​​​​For especially fast continuous premium pre- and fine-grinding of large quantities of coarse material, the combination of the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line and the Disk Mill PULVERISETTE 13 premium line is the ideal solution. Together, they form an efficient, heavy-duty, high-performance grinding instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter. This gives you the full range of opportunities for optimal sample preparation with a feed size of up to 95 mm and final fineness of down to 0.05 mm – all in a single step.

premium combination for integrated pre- and fine-grinding

  • Powerful continuous pre- and fine-grinding
  • Compact in a single instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter
  • High throughput for production of small amounts
  • Maximum feed size 95 mm
  • Minimum final fineness 0.05 mm

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Integrated representative sample division​​​​​​​

After the comminution in the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line, the ground material falls directly into the Riffle Sample Splitter integrated in the collecting vessel and is automatically divided into representative samples. The division ratio can be set as desired, from 1:1 to 1:6.

Up-dated information on the whole FRITSCH range for efficient sample preparation with videos at www.fritsch.de.

There is also a Video available on the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line which can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/embed/7lNr0KvrJag?rel=0. Please also view the video of the Disk Mill PULVERISETTE 13 premium line at http://www.youtube.com/embed/ZAD7WCZLIQU?rel=0.

Test the FRITSCH Mills!​​​​​​​

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual  sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. (2021, September 06). Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!. AZoM. Retrieved on September 07, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56732.

  • MLA

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!". AZoM. 07 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56732>.

  • Chicago

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. "Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56732. (accessed September 07, 2021).

  • Harvard

    FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing. 2021. Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!. AZoM, viewed 07 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56732.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
IKA MATRIX Thermoshakers

IKA MATRIX Thermoshakers

IKA Matrix Thermoshakers IKA menu navigation with concentrated mixing power to achieve optimal mixing results.

From IKA

More Content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing

See all content from FRITSCH GmbH - Milling and Sizing