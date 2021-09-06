Premium Combination for Pre- and Fine-Grinding!

For powerful size reduction of very hard material with a feed size of 95 mm down to 0.05 mm final fineness in a single step!

​​​​​​​For especially fast continuous premium pre- and fine-grinding of large quantities of coarse material, the combination of the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line and the Disk Mill PULVERISETTE 13 premium line is the ideal solution. Together, they form an efficient, heavy-duty, high-performance grinding instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter. This gives you the full range of opportunities for optimal sample preparation with a feed size of up to 95 mm and final fineness of down to 0.05 mm – all in a single step.

premium combination for integrated pre- and fine-grinding

Powerful continuous pre- and fine-grinding

Compact in a single instrument with integrated Riffle Sample Splitter

High throughput for production of small amounts

Maximum feed size 95 mm

Minimum final fineness 0.05 mm

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Integrated representative sample division​​​​​​​

After the comminution in the Jaw Crusher PULVERISETTE 1 premium line, the ground material falls directly into the Riffle Sample Splitter integrated in the collecting vessel and is automatically divided into representative samples. The division ratio can be set as desired, from 1:1 to 1:6.

