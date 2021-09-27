Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer

Bruker today announces the launch of the new Q4 POLO, a compact Spark Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES) with superior analytical performance for a multitude of applications across the metals industry. The Q4 POLO extends Bruker’s line of benchtop OES systems, combining high precision elemental analysis capabilities with low cost of ownership and small footprint.

Q4 POLO – The Little Giant. Image Credit: Bruker AXS Inc.

In addition to best-in-class analytical performance for the large element range from lithium (Li) to bismuth (Bi), the Q4 POLO enables applications previously not addressable by such compact instruments:

  • Outstanding precision, particularly on light elements
  • Excellent results in the challenging analysis of cast iron
  • Reliable analysis of nitrogen at low ppm levels in low alloyed steels
  • Analysis of oxygen in copper

Just as impressive as the results achieved by the Q4 POLO is its incredible long-term stability. The absence of thermal- and contamination-based drifts reduces the need for cleaning and recalibrations, leading to stable results around the clock. Bruker’s patented Automatic Ambient Compensation (AAC™) ensures that the optical system keeps its focus by eliminating thermal drift. The new ArgonShield™ prevents contamination of the optical window during measurements. The active sensing digital SmartSpark™ source further improves analytical precision and long-term stability, enabling shorter measurement times. The coverage of the full elemental range is achieved by a unique electromagnetic light junction as core component of the MultiVisionTM optics.

The new Q4 POLO is the ready-to-analyze solution from day one, covering all relevant elements and wide concentration ranges. Each base metal package includes all dedicated alloy groups, calibrations, and standardization samples. At the same time, the Q4 POLO provides high uptime, low maintenance, and hassle-free operation.

Dr. Peter Paplewski, Product Line Manager for Bruker’s OES analysis business, commented: “With its impressive analytical performance, stability, and compactness, the Q4 POLO is extending the capabilities of compact spark-OES. The Q4 POLO combines multiple innovations to reach performance levels not achieved before in compact metal analyzers. Reliable, high precision analysis is now available for every foundry and production floor. With its unique features, the Q4 POLO will help users to obtain compositional results faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before.”

For more information about the Q4 POLO, please visit www.bruker.com/q4polo.

Source: https://www.bruker.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker AXS Inc.. (2021, September 27). Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer. AZoM. Retrieved on September 27, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56858.

  • MLA

    Bruker AXS Inc.. "Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer". AZoM. 27 September 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56858>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker AXS Inc.. "Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56858. (accessed September 27, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Bruker AXS Inc.. 2021. Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer. AZoM, viewed 27 September 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56858.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

Specac have released a new heated puck accessory for their Quest ATR, it is capable of analyzing both solid and liquid samples at temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees. This allows for powerful analysis of soaps, trans-fats, and proteins.

From Specac Ltd

More Content from Bruker AXS Inc.

See all content from Bruker AXS Inc.