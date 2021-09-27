Bruker Launches the Q4 POLO - Compact Spark-OES Metals Analyzer

Bruker today announces the launch of the new Q4 POLO, a compact Spark Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES) with superior analytical performance for a multitude of applications across the metals industry. The Q4 POLO extends Bruker’s line of benchtop OES systems, combining high precision elemental analysis capabilities with low cost of ownership and small footprint.

Q4 POLO – The Little Giant. Image Credit: Bruker AXS Inc.

In addition to best-in-class analytical performance for the large element range from lithium (Li) to bismuth (Bi), the Q4 POLO enables applications previously not addressable by such compact instruments:

Outstanding precision, particularly on light elements

Excellent results in the challenging analysis of cast iron

Reliable analysis of nitrogen at low ppm levels in low alloyed steels

Analysis of oxygen in copper

Just as impressive as the results achieved by the Q4 POLO is its incredible long-term stability. The absence of thermal- and contamination-based drifts reduces the need for cleaning and recalibrations, leading to stable results around the clock. Bruker’s patented Automatic Ambient Compensation (AAC™) ensures that the optical system keeps its focus by eliminating thermal drift. The new ArgonShield™ prevents contamination of the optical window during measurements. The active sensing digital SmartSpark™ source further improves analytical precision and long-term stability, enabling shorter measurement times. The coverage of the full elemental range is achieved by a unique electromagnetic light junction as core component of the MultiVisionTM optics.

The new Q4 POLO is the ready-to-analyze solution from day one, covering all relevant elements and wide concentration ranges. Each base metal package includes all dedicated alloy groups, calibrations, and standardization samples. At the same time, the Q4 POLO provides high uptime, low maintenance, and hassle-free operation.

Dr. Peter Paplewski, Product Line Manager for Bruker’s OES analysis business, commented: “With its impressive analytical performance, stability, and compactness, the Q4 POLO is extending the capabilities of compact spark-OES. The Q4 POLO combines multiple innovations to reach performance levels not achieved before in compact metal analyzers. Reliable, high precision analysis is now available for every foundry and production floor. With its unique features, the Q4 POLO will help users to obtain compositional results faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before.”

For more information about the Q4 POLO, please visit www.bruker.com/q4polo.

Source: https://www.bruker.com/