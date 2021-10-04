Posted in | News | Control Systems

KPM Analytics Launches New Sightline TheiaVu Series Compact Vision Inspection Systems

WESTBOROUGH, MA (September 27, 2021) — KPM Analytics is pleased to introduce the Sightline TheiaVu Series Compact Vision Inspection System with bread crumb analysis capability.

 

Image credit: KPM Analytics

The Sightline TheiaVu Series Vision Inspection System is a fully capable benchtop analyzer for bakeries, snack food, and meat producers that provides fast, accurate, and consistent measurement of size, shape, color, and toppings, ensuring final product quality. The crumb analysis capability takes it a step further to produce high-quality images and data of the internal crumb structure of bread products. The all-encompassing tool provides a broad range of data for testing, research, quality assurance, and final product inspection while saving quality engineers a significant amount of time.

As food producers around the globe continue to automate their manufacturing facilities – to reduce manual, labor-intensive processes – TheiaVu is an ideal tool to help increase productivity, quality, and profits. For customers who have in-line and over-line vision inspection systems, TheiaVu is a companion tool for quality engineers to define quality control parameters and perform a secondary inspection of rejected products from production.

“Our TheiaVu Series is a great tool for bakeries and food producers,” explains Donnalynn Manion, General Manager of the Sightline product brand. “Whether they’re developing new recipes in their R&D lab or pulling grab-samples for process control, vision technology will enable our customers to expand their product analysis capabilities. TheiaVu is really a game-changer and we’re excited to offer it.”

The TheiaVu Series will be available starting in November through the global KPM Analytics sales network. For more information about the TheiaVu Series, or to see any of the other solutions that KPM Analytics has to offer, visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

