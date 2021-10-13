Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Launches New eStore for Atomic Force Microscopy Probes

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is pleased to announce a redesigned eStore for Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) probes.

Its updated on-line probes eStore now makes it easier and more efficient to find the ideal probes for your research by offering curated probe selections by application and measurement type as well as by AFM Mode and/or specification.

The new eStore also offers streamlined online ordering with multiple secure payment options (credit card, PayPal, Klarna, Wire Transfer and Purchase Orders) in addition to providing quotes. Stocked probes are also available for same-day shipping when ordered by 12 noon local time.

Image Credit: Asylum Research

Asylum Research AFMs are widely used across many different industrial and academic research fields including energy storage, polymers, semiconductors and 2D materials. Our passion for AFM is what drives us to make AFM’s more applicable to many core research & manufacturing domains. To this end we are focused on making our AFM’s more intuitive and efficient to operate thereby increasing productivity. Our redesigned AFM probes on-line eStore is a natural extension of this philosophy.

Source: https://estore.oxinst.com/