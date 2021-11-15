Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

AFX Series for Agriculture

MULTIPLE AGRICULTURAL APPLICATIONS… FROM THE AIR

 

 

Image credit: Quantum Design

Specim’s AFX Series is a compact and complete solution for lightweight hyperspectral imaging, that can be mounted for example on a drone.

Spectral imaging allows identifying one material from another simply by measuring the reflectance of light – without needing to take a sample. By mounting a spectral camera on a drone, it can be used for example in looking for contamination and determining the water quality, estimating the fertilising need in agriculture, identifying vegetation species, or studying wildlife population from the air.

Image credit: Quantum Design

HIGH QUALITY IN SMALL SIZE

“This is not the first time our cameras have gone airborne, our AISA product family has been around for a long time, but now our customers are looking also for smaller, more lightweight solutions that can be mounted on most drones.”

Jukka Okkonen, Product Owner of Specim AFX

AFX10 is based on the FX product family, which is a high-quality hyperspectral camera series designed specifically for industrial use. This new product brings the benefits of the FX series to the airborne use.

“One clear benefit of our solution is the efficient use of light. That combined with our advanced image enhancement technology means, that we can offer the highest data quality available.”

SPECIM AFX10

VNIR (400 – 1000 nm)

Specim AFX10 is a VNIR hyperspectral imaging solution with an HSI camera, a small and powerful computer and a high-end GNSS/IMU unit in one compact enclosure that can be installed on multiple drone types.

Image credit: Quantum Design

Specim AFX10 is best suited for:

  • Vegetation classification and species identification
  • Water quality analysis
  • Wetlands monitoring
  • Wildlife population study

Image credit: Quantum Design

SPECIM AFX17

NIR (900 – 1700 nm)

Specim AFX17 is a NIR hyperspectral imaging solution with an HSI camera, a small and powerful computer and a high-end GNSS/IMU unit in one compact enclosure that can be installed on multiple drone types.

Image credit: Quantum Design

Specim AFX17 is best suited for:

  • Moisture, nutrition and fertiliser analysis from the soil
  • Advanced vegetation species identification
  • Plant health and stress studies
  • Forest fires detection

Image credit: Quantum Design

“With the introduction of AFX17, we expand our drone-compatible product range to cover more sophisticated applications. This means, for example, soil analysis detecting moisture, nutrition, and fertilisers, vegetation studies including advanced species identification, and plant health and stress level detection, and also forest fires detection. I am very excited about this new addition and eager to see how the remote sensing community accepts these newcomers.”

Jukka Okkonen, Product Owner of Specim AFX

To discuss your agricultural application or area of research, please get in touch with our Technical Sales Engineer, Luke Nicholls here.

