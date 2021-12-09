Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Used to Identify Rare Elements in Minerals

Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is one attractive way of examining rare earth minerals, as stated in the journal Minerals. One of the many advantages is the ability to undertake on-site observations without the need for specimen preparation.

Study: Detection of Rare Earth Elements in Minerals and Soils by Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Using Interval PLS. Image Credit: Fedor Meshkov/Shutterstock.com

Deposit exploration is focused on the analysis of several geological divisions of the nearby region, REE-bearing soil, and rock. The first strategy is univariate regression (UVR).

While this method worked well for analyzing synthetic REE specimens, matrix effects impacted the quantitative method of field samples were collected from different locations. The provenance of the samples from the three deposits may be determined using principal component analysis (PCA). The second method relies on multivariate regression methods, namely interval PLS (iPLS) regression. This approach, as opposed to UVR, is better suited for determining REE contents in diverse samples collected.

Rare Earth Elements and Its Usage

Rare earth elements (REE) are used in a variety of modern industries, including renewable energy, telecommunication, and petrochemistry. Lanthanum and neodymium, for instance, are important for electrical vehicles, as well as enhancing the properties of materials such as steel alloys, in combination with cerium.

Maps of (a) all investigated deposits and (b) sample localities in Norra Kärr, Sweden. Image Credit: Rethfeldt, N., et al., Minerals

Zirconium dioxide stabilized by yttrium will be used as a polymer electrolyte in fuel cell technology in the future. These various applications, particularly in high-tech sectors, fuel global REE consumption. Because of this rising need, REEs are valuable materials. Contradictory to their name, they are widely spread as trace minerals in the earth's crust. Elements with nearby atomic numbers can substitute for one another in the crystal formations of diverse minerals due to their chemical similarities.

Location of Rare Earth Materials

China is home to the world's greatest deposits. In terms of REE extraction, China now leads the world economy. Australia, the United States, and Russia mine multiple thousand tons of REE every year, in addition to other Asian nations. To date, no existing REE resources in Europe have been exploited. The majority of economically significant deposits may be found in Scandinavia, particularly in Sweden and Finland. These prospective mining regions have high REE concentrations and might supply Europe.

Spectra of Nd (element peak at 380.5 nm) simulated on the basis of the NIST database [39] with a spectral resolution of 100 pm (blue line) and 25 pm (black line). Image Credit: Rethfeldt, N., et al., Minerals

Research Method

LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) is a technology that enables real-time on-site analysis. Furthermore, because solid, liquid, and gaseous specimens can be examined in a wide range of matrices, essentially no sample pretreatment is required. In contrast to XRF, all components of the periodic table could be measured, along with the lighter elements. In LIBS, laser light is utilized to produce plasma on the specimen surface.

Depending on the spectral fingerprints of the distinctive constituents, the resulting emission enables examination of the investigated materials. The current study focuses on the application of LIBS for the investigation of new REE resources. The goal is to use LIBS and univariate and multivariate iPLS regression to conduct a quantitative assessment of REE in minerals, rocks, and soils in the vicinity of a potential REE deposit.

LIBS as a Promising Technology

The higher spectral resolution allows for the isolation of partially overlaid lines in lower-resolution instruments, yielding a more precise line position. By using NIST datasets, this enables the detection of multiple REE lines. The identified emission lines could then be used in LIBS-based quantitative elemental composition.

LIBS is a promising technology for detecting rare earth elements in soils and sediments since it can identify REE in a variety of matrices with no or minimal specimen preparation. The spectral influence of the matrices, on the other hand, is troublesome.

Multivariate approaches, particularly for diverse samples, are necessary to account for this influence and boost the power of the analysis. To evaluate the LIBS data in this study, two methodologies were used. The first method is the UVR method, which is based on the peak area of the essential LIBS signals.

Univariate regression of synthetical samples in soil of (a) Ce (R2 (413.76 nm) = 0.99) and (b) Y (R2 (488.36 nm) = 0.98). Image Credit: Rethfeldt, N., et al., Minerals

Limitation of this Study

The matrix effects of the varied field samples were recognized as troublesome in this study and were studied further using PCA. The impact of these influences is taken into account in the second approach, a multivariate strategy. An iPLS regression was utilized, with only relevant spectrum regions included in the model. This increased the regression's prediction accuracy.

Advantage of Detecting Rare Earth Materials

The findings reveal that by utilizing LIBS in conjunction with multivariate iPLS regression, it is possible to identify and evaluate REE in rocks and soils. The use of transportable LIB spectrometers may thus enable the discovery of new REE resources in a better way.

Future Research

Further research should be conducted using samples from additional deposits to improve the method's prediction potential.

REE-bearing samples with various associated matrices are of particular relevance here. Larger intervals and combinations of distinct intervals could be employed in future investigations with a fewer number of features. The usage of a mobile spectrometer should be researched further for potential field applications. If these investigations are successful, the transference of the methodologies developed here into the field may be a viable option.

Reference

