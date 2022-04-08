A Second Life for Sewage Sludge?

In a review recently published in the open-access journal Energies, researchers discussed the recovery of sewage sludge generated in the cement industries.

Study: Recovery of Sewage Sludge in the Cement Industry. Image Credit: Geermy/Shutterstock.com

Background

The sludge from municipal water treatment processes has properties that suggest it could be employed as a minor component in cement formulations. Given the current state of sewage sludge management, proper treatment could result in an increase in its correct recovery through use in the cement industry. Increased demand for cement and, implicitly, an increase in carbon dioxide emissions accompany the growth of urbanization.

Global cement production in the years 2000–2018. Image Credit: Rusănescu, C et al., Energies

Pollution-producing activities outstripped the environment's ability to self-clean and self-regulate during the industrialization process. Producing environmentally friendly low-carbon imprint items, such as construction materials, has become a top priority around the world. Cement demand rises during periods of economic growth, owing mostly to infrastructure, industry initiatives, and construction. The use of sewage sludge ash in the cement industry minimizes pollution, cuts down on the amount of cement needed, and saves energy, money, and the environment.

About the Study

In this study, the authors presented a review of the literature on the use of sewage sludge in the cement industry to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement production, solve the problem of sewage sludge disposal so that it is no longer stored, to avoid heavy metal contamination of soil, and to reduce environmental pressure. The ash from sewage sludge was mixed with cement and tested to see if the resulting paste could be used as a raw material in the cement industry.

The team highlighted the favorable impact of ash from sewage sludge in the construction industry. The hydration parameters of sewage sludge ash, the compressive strength of the cement evaluated after various days, the workability of the cement, and the porosity of the cement paste and the ash were all discussed. The use of sewage sludge ash as a raw material in the cement industry was examined, wherein pastes containing 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% sewage sludge ash were studied. A compressive strength test was done to determine the cement's strength.

The researchers presented the analysis of the heavy metals copper, lead, cadmium, mercury, and chromium which were found in sewage sludge from a Romanian municipal waste treatment plant. The oxide contents of dry sludge and Portland cement were shown. The images of ash sewage sludge from scanning electron microscopy (SEM) were also shown.

Images of sewage sludge ash (a) magnification 1000× (b) magnification 4000× by scanning electron microscopy (SEM). Image Credit: Rusănescu, C et al., Energies

Observations

In the composition of the burnt sewage sludge, Fe 2 O 3 , SiO 2 , and Al 2 O 3 were the predominate oxides, which were involved in the pozzolanic reaction. The sewage sludge ash contained equivalent amounts of K 2 O, MgO, MnO, and SO 3 to Portland cement. The SO 3 level of sewage sludge ash and Portland cement were less than 4%, which was in accordance with the European Standard SR EN 197-1.

The studied sewage sludge ash was in coherence with the requirements for use in the cement industry as an additive, which included an SO 3 content of equal to or less than 4%, compressive strength equal to or greater than 42.5 MPa at 28 days, and an initial setting time equal to or greater than 60 minutes. Usage of sewage sludge ash as a substitute for cement minimized the pollutants produced during cement manufacturing and simultaneously reduced cement storage space.

Because the oxides found in sewage sludge ash were comparable to those found in Portland cement, the ash could be used as a cement addition. It was also observed that since sewage sludge ash had a porous, uneven structure, it must be hydrated before being utilized as a cement component. For adding a tiny amount of ash, the compressive strength of the cement was similar to that of cement paste i.e., 5% and 10%. With the increase in grey granulation, the material's setting time increased.

Total porosity. Image Credit: Rusănescu, C et al., Energies

Conclusions

In conclusion, this study elucidated that the application of sludge ash in the cement could reduce cement content, achieve a low hydration temperature, lower costs, achieve greater concrete strengths, and increase workability at longer cure times or a higher number of days.

The authors emphasized that given major cement companies' aspirations to become CO 2 -neutral by 2050, including this waste in cement presents a perspective that can help fulfill the goals stated. They believe that the utility of ash as an addition in the cement industry is an excellent way to minimize environmental pressure.

They also mentioned that when sewage sludge ash is utilized as an additive to cement, its corresponding pozzolanic activity is less than that of the cement, which results in reduced resistance and a large amount of water being added, which could be minimized by grinding the ash.

Source

Rusănescu, C. O., Voicu, G., Paraschiv, G., et al. Recovery of Sewage Sludge in the Cement Industry. Energies 15(7) 2664 (2022). https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/15/7/2664

