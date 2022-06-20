The small professional grinder for versatile use!

The FRITSCH Mini Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 29 is the ideal laboratory mill if you regularly grind small sample quantities of materials such as grain, seeds or even plastics and other materials with a low specific density: Inexpensive, compact and space-saving, completely uncomplicated to use and can be cleaned contamination-free in a few simple steps.

NEW: Mini Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 29 – ideal small sample quantities

Image Credit: FRITSCH GMBH​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Particularly powerful: different rotors with 4 cutting edges and fixed knives enable up to 48,000 cutting processes per minute.

Overview of the main features:

Variable rotational speed from 500 – 6000 rpm for optimal cutting speed

Feed size up to 13 mm diameter, volume up to 100 ml

Variable final fineness with sieve inserts from 1 – 6 mm

Grinding chamber completely made of 316L stainless steel

Hygienic Design for easiest cleaning with just a few simple steps

No loss of moisture during sample preparation for determining moisture ​​​​​​​

Also ideal for comminution of cannabis

Image Credit: FRITSCH GMBH

Ideal for analysis of moisture, raw fibre and ash as well as for IR and NIR

Thanks to its variable rotational speed, the FRITSCH P-29 comminutes especially grain and other seeds in an optimal way and with almost no loss of moisture. It thus fulfils the essential requirement for analytically correct analysis in the area of feed and raw material sampling.

Up-dated information on the whole Cutting range at https://www.fritsch.de/cutting-mills.