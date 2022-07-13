The Rotary Cone Sample Divider LABORETTE 27 – Guaranteed Representative Sample Division!

A perfect sample preparation is the indispensable foundation for every analysis – because any errors will be reflected in the results later on. Therefore the reliable creation of guaranteed representative subsamples plays an absolutely central role.
Rotary Cone Sample Divider LABORETTE 27 – with dividing head 1:8
Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH
The FRITSCH Rotary Cone Sample Divider LABORETTE 27 offers the ideal conditions: it is the only sample divider on the market dividing your samples with up to 3,000 dividing steps per minute centred over a rotating dividing cone into up to 30 separate channels. Each individual sample with identical chemical and physical properties – and with 99.9 % accuracy for many more sample materials than any other similar method. The best sample division, possible today.
The FRITSCH Advantages
- The sample delivery funnel guides the sample material exactly centred on the tip of the rotating cone – for even more accuracy during sample division.
- Division of liquid samples – without modification – by simply repositioning the funnel since suspensions can only be divided eccentrically.
- The LABORETTE 27 is also suitable for the production of specific mixing ratios of dietary supplements, mineral feed mixtures etc. or for mixtures according to the QuEChERS method.
- Specially developed plastic inserts with 25 ml volume for insertion into the 250 ml and 500 ml sample bottles for smallest quantities.
- Practical quick clamping for rapid and safe fixing of sample bottles with 250 ml and 500 ml useful capacity.
- Glass collecting vessels in different sizes from 15 ml to 500 ml for up to 4 litres total volume – dishwasher-safe and therefore particularly easy to clean.
- Depending on the used dividing head chemically and physically identical subsamples of 8, 10 or 3 can be created at ratios of 1:8, 1:10 or 1:30.
- Easy cleaning due to removable dividing head
- Feed particle sizes 2.5 mm – 10 mm
Rotary Cone Sample Divider LABORETTE 27 – with dividing head 1:30
Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH
Dividing heads for every material
Select exactly the right dividing head for your LABORETTE 27 as an accessory according to your application in the division ratios of 1:8; 1:10 or 1:30 made of stable POM plastic. Anodised aluminium dividing heads – 1:8 and 1:10 – are available for materials and suspensions with abrasive properties. And for especially aggressive solids and suspensions, the resistant PTFE-coated aluminium dividing head 1:30 is also available.
See how the LABORETTE 27 rotary cone sample divider in combination with the LABORETTE 24 vibratory feeder makes it easy to produce a representative sample:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-QerU6EHx44?rel=0
