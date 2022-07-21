North Star Imaging Opens X-Ray Inspection Services Lab in Orlando

North Star Imaging is now providing industrial 2D and 3D Computed Tomography inspection at its newly opened Inspection Services Laboratory in Orlando, Florida.

Image Credit: North Star Imaging

“North Star Imaging manufactures industrial X-ray systems in Minnesota. We’ve sold many X-ray systems in the US, Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. We also offer Inspection Services, at our various global locations to address the demand for quality inspection of parts and components that are critical to other business”, says Seth Taylor, VP & General Manager of NSI.

NSI’s new Orlando Inspection Services facility will have an X3000 and X5000 for low energy inspection. A 9 MeV High Energy system will also be installed later this year.

David Nokk, Business Unit Manager for NSI’s US Inspection Services Group says, “We’re seeing the great demand for X-ray inspection from various industries across the US. We are offering low-energy inspection services now and will be offering High-Energy inspection services at this facility in early fall of 2022. In opening our inspection services lab in Orlando, we will assist the aerospace, defense, biomedical, additive manufacturing, automotive and other industries in the Southeast along with the rest of the United States.

Typical inspections include internal measurements, 3D CAD comparisons, void and/or porosity analysis, surface determinations for reverse engineering, finite element analysis, failure analysis and more.

NSI Orlando is located at 6700 Shadowridge Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32812. To learn more visit https://4nsi.com/florida-x-ray-inspection-ndt-services-x-ray-systems/

Source: https://4nsi.com/