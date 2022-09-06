New FRITSCH Technology Centre Particle Sizing

As a pioneer in the industry, we have poured 35 years of experience in particle sizing technology into the new FRITSCH Technology Centre for Particle Sizing, combining it with the latest high-end technology.

​​​​​​ New FRITSCH-Technoogy Centre. Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Covering an area of 240 m2 on three floors, the new building at the FRITSCH headquarters in Idar-Oberstein/Germany offers plenty of room for the entire FRITSCH particle sizing team, bringing together development and application technology.

Here, in the Robert Fritsch Tower, all new technical developments in the field of particle sizing with and without lasers will be created in future; application tests are carried out and the optimal parameters for your specific measurement tasks are determined in individual test measurements.

FRITSCH development department.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Ideas for new, innovative instruments and modules are developed on the top floor of the tower, constantly improving and expanding the range of FRITSCH Particle Sizers. One floor below, theory is put to the practical test in the application technology department.

When setting up our new technology centre for particle sizing, we also modernized and extended our fully equipped training laboratory. Here we bring particle measurement technology and all its subtleties to life in practical on-site hands-on training courses, where we train our international sales staff. A specially equipped video area means that in the future we will be able to provide even better worldwide online video demonstrations of the instruments, either by individual appointment or in public webinars. These are just two of the benefits you can enjoy as part of the FRITSCH Particle Sizing Community.

New training laboratory in the technology center.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Become part of the FRITSCH Community and follow us on our social media channels and reap the benefits from news and expert knowledge on current topics in sample preparation and particle sizing:

Videos, whitepapers, webinars and up-dated information on the whole FRITSCH range for efficient sample preparation and particle sizing at www.fritsch.de.