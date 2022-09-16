Quantum Design UK & Ireland and Nanomegas Workshop 2022

Quantum Design UK and Ireland (QDUKI), distributor of high-tech scientific research instrumentation, and NanoMEGAS are proud to announce that we will be holding a workshop “Applications of Precession Enhanced Electron Diffraction” at Manchester University, Engineering Building A, on 15 November 2022.

The workshop will cover the theory and practical aspects of Precession Electron Diffraction and its applications which include phase orientation mapping, strain mapping, EDPF, tomography. The afternoon will consist of live demonstrations of the following:

The topics that will be covered from a theoretical and practical aspect are:

Introduction to Precession Electron Diffraction in TEM

Phase Orientation Mapping - ASTAR

Strain Mapping – TopSPIN

PED Tomography – ADT3D and Micro ED

Electron Pair Distribution function – ePDF

Advanced processing using PED data

Please indicate your preference of what live demo/s you’d like to see on our online registration form and we will do our best to accommodate your choices where possible. The final agenda based on your preferences will be finalised in October.

The workshop is free of charge and will include lunch and refreshments. Early registration is recommended as spaces will be limited. To register please visit the workshop event page at (link) and complete the online booking form. Alternatively please email Angela Carslake, Business Development Manager, QDUKI.

“We are excited to be able to offer this free workshop for those interested in precession electron diffraction,” said Angela Carslake, Business Development Manager of Quantum Design UK and Ireland “We are focussing on tailoring the event directly to participants’ specific applications and areas of research, to make it a truly immersive event.”

Source: https://qd-uki.co.uk/