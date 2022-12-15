Fast, Accurate and Intuitive Measurements for Your Manufacturing Tasks

With the InfiniteFocusG6, Bruker Alicona launched an optical 3D measurement system that combines the functionalities of a surface roughness measurement device with the features of a coordinate measuring machine.

Image Credit: Bruker Alicona

InfiniteFocusG6 is an accurate, fast and universal optical 3D measuring instrument for tolerances in the µm and sub-µm range. Components are measured area-based and with high resolution independent of size, material, geometry, weight and surface finish. The system is ideal for manufacturing, ensuring high-resolution and repeatable results even directly next to the machine tool.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3BDw05F

Source: http://www.alicona.com/