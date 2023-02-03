Dynamic Image Analysis – the fast alternative to sieving!

Results in less than 5 minutes in a measuring range from 5 µm – 20 mm!

If you conduct frequent sieve analyses, the Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal, time-saving alternative in just three steps: Add the sample, start the measurement, read the result. Without a preparatory and final weighing, sieve stack assembly or time-consuming cleaning. And with substantially reduced follow-up costs, as there is no need to calibrate or purchase new sieves.

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for measurement of powders, solids, suspensions and emulsions

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Additionally, you receive besides the equivalent results about the particle size distribution, also valuable statements about the particle shape. The measuring time depending on the sample quantity, is under 5 minutes and the result is available immediately and digitally for further processing.

Your advantages compared to classical sieving

Short measuring times of less than 5 minutes

No time-consuming manual weighing

Fast and safe cleaning of the measuring system

Result immediately available due to the software

Easy handling​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Display of measurement results according your specifications

The freely configurable report generator enables the automatic display of the results clearly arranged on the screen – either as a Cloud, as a cumulative curve, as a bar chart or in tabular form. Or define a layout according to your sieve analysis. The displayed results can be printed as you set it up on the screen.

Fast alternative to sieving Sieve analysis: 1 hour versus < 5 minutes

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

​​​​​​​​​​Different samples can be compared immediately

Display several measurements simultaneously in one graph and immediately see the differences between the respective samples. Direct visual evaluation - ingeniously simple, uniquely flexible.

Wide range of applications

Dry measurement of powders and bulk solids - measuring range 20 μm - 20 mm

Wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions - measuring range 5 µm - 3 mm​​​​​​​

Get to know the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer:

