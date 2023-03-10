Innovative Measurement of the pH Value of the Dispersion Liquid During Particle Sizing

As the first supplier ever, FRITSCH has now developed a way to measure the pH value of the dispersion liquid almost directly in the measuring unit. The new pH sensor is installed as a module in the dispersion bath and connected to the Laser Particle Sizer. It continuously measures the pH value during the measurement and automatically transfers the determined values to the software for documentation.

NEW: ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT wet dispersion unit with pH sensor

Image Credit: FRITSCH

This method covers fluctuations much more effectively than the zeta potential and offers many advantages, especially in the area of research and development.

The pH value is much broader, especially with measurements in the field of nano-suspensions. Its monitoring provides valuable information about how and when a chemically inert material, for example, reacts to alkalis, depending on the environment. If the curve is unstable and varies during measurement, the pH value helps with stabilization and interpretation.

With the pH measurement process now introduced by FRITSCH, which has also been patented in the meantime, these values can be observed precisely. The detection of agglomeration or aggregation is also much easier.

FRITSCH Particle Sizers make state-of-the-art particle sizing as easy as possible!

Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT with wet dispersion unit

​​​​​​​Image Credit: FRITSCH

Two models for especially efficient particle size analysis – in production and quality control as well as in research and development or for controlling manufacturing processes are available:

The FRITSCH A-22 NeXT Nano is your Laser Particle Sizer, when it comes to the highest accuracy and sensitivity even with the smallest particles - with an extra wide measuring range from 0.01 to 3800 μm. And as Micro version an economy alternative for a smaller measuring range from 0.5 to 1500 μm.

Both are designed with just one laser and a number of patented features for maximum durability with minimum maintenance. Installation is easy via plug and play, thorough cleaning without tools with just few simple steps. And the high-performance software – delivered free of charge – offers unique options for evaluation and documentation and meets the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11.

All FRITSCH Laser Particle Sizers ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT are developed according to a smart, modular concept. You only buy what you really need and you can flexibly grow with your sizing tasks.

Watch Video

The special features of the FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT and how it works – please have a look:

www.youtube.com/embed/1mdaKYmNoCc?rel=0

Test the FRITSCH Particle Sizers!

Send us your sample for an individual sample measurement – we will send you a detailed analysis protocol. Compare for yourself!

Lab Supply

BerlinInnovative measurement of the pH value of the dispersion liquid during particle sizing

Get into contact with our Application Consultants

Finding the perfect solution for your application is absolutely easy. Discuss your specific application with our application consultants and let them answer all your questions regarding particles sizing. You can also experience the FRITSCH instrument virtually directly at your workplace. Make your appointment now: www.fritsch-international.com/appointment.

Up-dated information on FRITSCH particle sizing technology – from Static Light Scattering to Dynamic Image Analysis at www.fritsch-international.com/particle-sizing.