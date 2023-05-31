Powerful Size-Reduction for a Wide Range of Materials

The FRITSCH Universal Cutting Mills PULVERISETTE 19 and PULVERISETTE 19 large ensure fast, easy comminution of a wide range of plastics/polymers as well as biological materials in small and large quantities.

​​​​​​​Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 large with funnel for bulk solids with sample pusher.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Its main areas of application include environment and recycling, secondary fuels/RDF in cement production, power generation and other similar contexts, as well as cannabis processing. There is a special stainless steel version for the foodstuffs and pharmaceutical sectors.

The gradually variable rotational speed setting allows optimal adjustment of the cutting speed to any sample material. The well-conceived structural design of the grinding chamber ensures optimized hygienic cleaning.

Overview of the main features:

Variable rotational speed from 300 – 3000 rpm or 50 – 700 rpm for optimized torque

Feed size up to 70x80 resp. 120x85 mm

Throughput up to 60/85 l/h

Variable final fineness with sieve cassettes from 0.1 – 20 mm

Tool-free maintenance due to the three-part housing and plug-in rotor

Suitable for GMP and RoHS

Comminution without pre-crushing for long solids like cannabis, straw or foils​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Flexible modular principle

By simply changing the rotor, you can adapt your P-19 or P-19 large Cutting Mill perfectly to any sample material. We have a range of rotors and fixed knives with different cutting geometries in a variety of materials. By choosing the sieve cassettes, you can determine the final fineness of your samples. Different funnels, collecting vessels and stands made of a variety of materials enable further configuration exactly for your applications.

The connection to a FRITSCH high-performance or small volume Cyclone separator ensures simple feeding and cleaning, higher final fineness and faster throughput with minimized thermal load of the samples.

​​​​​​​

Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator and solid piping.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Convince yourself of the unmatched ease of cleaning: www.youtube.com/embed/Nlk5B2c-jhM?rel=0

The special features of the FRITSCH Cutting Mills and how they work can be seen in the video: www.youtube.com/embed/GtEOcidZS4w?rel=0

