Powerful Size-Reduction for a Wide Range of Materials

The FRITSCH Universal Cutting Mills PULVERISETTE 19 and PULVERISETTE 19 large ensure fast, easy comminution of a wide range of plastics/polymers as well as biological materials in small and large quantities.

​​​​​​​Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 large with funnel for bulk solids with sample pusher.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Its main areas of application include environment and recycling, secondary fuels/RDF in cement production, power generation and other similar contexts, as well as cannabis processing. There is a special stainless steel version for the foodstuffs and pharmaceutical sectors.

The gradually variable rotational speed setting allows optimal adjustment of the cutting speed to any sample material. The well-conceived structural design of the grinding chamber ensures optimized hygienic cleaning.

Overview of the main features:

  • Variable rotational speed from 300 – 3000 rpm or 50 – 700 rpm for optimized torque
  • Feed size up to 70x80 resp. 120x85 mm
  • Throughput up to 60/85 l/h
  • Variable final fineness with sieve cassettes from 0.1 – 20 mm
  • Tool-free maintenance due to the three-part housing and plug-in rotor
  • Suitable for GMP and RoHS
  • Comminution without pre-crushing for long solids like cannabis, straw or foils​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Flexible modular principle

By simply changing the rotor, you can adapt your P-19 or P-19 large Cutting Mill perfectly to any sample material. We have a range of rotors and fixed knives with different cutting geometries in a variety of materials. By choosing the sieve cassettes, you can determine the final fineness of your samples. Different funnels, collecting vessels and stands made of a variety of materials enable further configuration exactly for your applications.

The connection to a FRITSCH high-performance or small volume Cyclone separator ensures simple feeding and cleaning, higher final fineness and faster throughput with minimized thermal load of the samples.

​​​​​​​

Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator and solid piping.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Convince yourself of the unmatched ease of cleaning: www.youtube.com/embed/Nlk5B2c-jhM?rel=0

The special features of the FRITSCH Cutting Mills and how they work can be seen in the video: www.youtube.com/embed/GtEOcidZS4w?rel=0

Experience the FRITSCH Cutting Mills virtually directly at your workplace and discuss your specific application with our application consultants. Just arrange your virtual consultation appointment now with our application consultant. Make your appointment now!

Test the FRITSCH CUTTING MILLS!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

Up-dated information on the whole FRITSCH Cutting Mill range at www.fritsch-international.com/cutting-mills.

