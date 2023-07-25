Particle Size Measurement down to the nano-range!

The FRITSCH A-22 NeXT Nano is your Laser Particle Sizer, when it comes to the highest accuracy and sensitivity even with the smallest particles - with an extra wide measuring range from 0.01 to 3800 μm. And as the Micro version an economical alternative for a smaller measuring range from 0.5 to 1500 μm.

Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT with dry and wet dispersion unit

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Both are designed with just one laser and a number of patented features for maximum durability with minimum maintenance. Installation is easy via plug and play, thorough cleaning without tools in just few simple steps. And the supplied, high-performance browser-based software with automatic free updates, offers unique options for evaluation and documentation and of-course meets the requirements of 21 CFR Part 11.

Overview of the main features

Two different measuring ranges - perfectly equipped for all measuring tasks

Ultra-fast measuring times of less than a minute

Especially quick rinsing – four times faster than usual

Wear-free and low-maintenance - one professional maintenance per year is sufficient

Highly accurate measuring results – that exceed ISO 13320

​​​​​​​Modular design

All FRITSCH Laser Particle Sizers ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT are developed according to a smart, modular concept. You only buy what you really need and you can flexibly grow with your sizing tasks.

NEW: ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT dry dispersion unit

​​​​​​​Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

​​​​The modules

- NEW Module Dry dispersion unit

It’s height-adjustable funnel and a stirrer made of stainless steel ensure optimum sample feeding adapted to the respective sample material.

- Module Wet dispersion unit

Fast, uniform distribution of the sample material thanks to the powerful centrifugal pump with adjustable speed.

- Module Ultrasonic box

For even finer adjustment of the wet dispersion to the respective sample – ideal if you frequently measure sample materials that tend to agglomerate.

- NEW Module pH measurement

Patented pH measurement of the dispersing liquid during measurement - covers fluctuations much more effectively than the zeta potential.

- Module Extreme chemical resistance

The special conversion kit for problem-free measurement when using aggressive organic solvents such as benzene or hexane.

​​​​​​​NEW: ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT wet dispersion unit with pH sensor

​​​​​​​Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Watch Video

The special features of the FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 22 NeXT and how it works – please have a look:

Test the FRITSCH Particle Sizers!

Send us your sample for an individual sample measurement – we will send you a detailed analysis protocol. Compare for yourself!

Get into contact with our Application Consultants

Finding the perfect solution for your application is absolutely easy. Discuss your specific application with our application consultants and let them answer all your questions regarding particles sizing. You can also experience the FRITSCH instrument virtually directly at your workplace. Make your appointment now: www.fritsch-international.com/appointment.

Up-dated information on FRITSCH particle sizing technology – from Static Light Scattering to Dynamic Image Analysis at www.fritsch-international.com/particle-sizing.