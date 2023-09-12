Fast Representative Results Regarding Particle Size and Shape

For statistical reasons, you would like to examine a larger sample quantity with regard to particle size and shape in order to increase the basic population? Or you need a direct statement about the particle size distribution? With the principle of Dynamic Image Analysis, the FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer offers all benefits of an analysis via microscope, but records due to the fully automatic process with up to 75 images per second a considerably higher number of particles.

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for measurement of powders and bulk solids as well as of suspensions and emulsions.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Instead of just one image, any freely definable number of images can be recorded and evaluated. You can see the result of the analysis directly without any complicated evaluation just like with a microscope. Your advantage: Faster, representative results and higher precision in evaluation. And that for a particle size from 20 µm up to 20 mm.

Your advantages compared to microscope

Short measuring times of less than 5 minutes with up to 75 images per second

Semi-automatic process with a much larger number of particles.

Results are available immediately due to software for both: particle shape and particle size distribution

Easy handling

A high-value image analysis software at no extra cost

Uniquely, simple evaluation of the measuring results

The modern evaluation software ISS displays each recorded particle clearly as a data point in the immediately available FRITSCH Cloud as well as in the FRITSCH Gallery. You freely choose which statement is of interest to you, for example:

The Sphericity in regards to the Minimum Feret Diameter

The aspect ratio, applied on the porosity

The convexity as a function of the particle Cross Section

Additional external images, e.g. from a microscope, can be simply loaded into the evaluation software ISS of the ANALYSETTE 28 and you have access to the full functionality and scope of evaluation options.

Uncomplicated single image analysis via the FRITSCH Cloud and Gallery.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

​​​​For all applications where besides the size also the shape affects the critical properties of a particle system, the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer shows you fast and easily whether, for example, the grains of abrasives have sufficiently sharp edges, whether the particles of a plastic granulate are more spherical or oblong or whether the surface of an absorber is rather smooth or jagged.

Evaluation of a particle size distribution.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

CHOOSE ACCORDING TO YOUR NEEDS

Efficient dry measurement of powders and bulk solids

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for fast analysis of particle shape and size of dry, free-flowing materials in a measuring range of 20 µm – 20 mm. Via the optical analysis of the particle shape and particle size, you can identify damaged particles, contaminates, agglomerates or oversized and undersized particles accurately and fast and view them completely uncomplicated in single images.

​​​​​​​Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for dry measurement of powders and bulk solids in the measuring range 20 µm – 20 mm.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

For dry measurement, the sample material is filled into the funnel and conveyed to the falling chute via the automatically controlled feeder, which its U-shaped cross section ensures a good material feed. There, the sample falls through the measuring chamber between the camera and LED strobe light into an easy to clean sample collecting vessel. The images recorded continuously during this process offer a variety of evaluation possibilities. And the sample remains undamaged and completely intact throughout the entire analysis process.

Easy wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is in combination with the corresponding wet dispersion unit ideal for measurement of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions in a measuring range of 20 µm – 2.8 mm.

ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer with wet dispersion unit for wet measurement of 5 µm – 3 mm of suspensions and emulsions.

Image Credit: FRITSCH GmbH

Wet dispersion is particularly suitable for fine particles, poorly flowing, fine-agglomerating or sticky materials, which do not react in water or other liquids.

For wet measurement, for perfect dispersion the sample material is fed into a closed liquid circulation system and is pumped with high power through the measuring cell between camera and LED strobe light. The continuously obtained images are the basis for the analysis with a variety of evaluation possibilities.

And if your measurement tasks change, the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer can be retrofitted and adapted at any time.

